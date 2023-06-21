Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope's second DLC is out right now on Nintendo Switch, today's Nintendo Direct revealed.

The Last Spark Hunter is set in the Melodic Gardens, a gorgeous musical-themed locale with brand-new enemies, maps, and missions to complete. Mario and the Rabbids will be taking on The Last Spark Hunter and her dangerous creation, Mecha King Bob-Omb.

The DLC is only available if you have the Season Pass, and is the second wave of DLC for Ubisoft's unique strategy RPG. The Last Spark Hunter also looks like it's bringing a few new Sparks for Mario and his allies to play around with.

The last piece of DLC will be focused on Rayman, Ubisoft's iconic platforming character, and is coming later in 2023.