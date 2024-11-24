Another week, another edition of Box Art Brawl!
Before we dive into this week's battle, let's see how things panned out last time. We looked at Double Dragon for the NES, and it was yet another close call. After over 1,600 votes from our dear readers, it was the Western design that took home the win with 53% of the vote. Well done!
This week, we're heading to the GBA to check out Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land. A remake of Kirby's Adventure, Nightmare in Dream Land launched toward the end of 2002, nearly a decade after the NES original. Although the core gameplay remained largely unchanged, it took full advantage of the GBA's more powerful specs, with completely redone visuals and a co-op mode for up to four players.
It's another duel this week as North America and Europe take on Japan, so let's get to it.
Europe / North America
Whichever design you end up voting for here kind of comes down to whether you prefer something dark and foreboding or something a bit more lighthearted. The Western design is certainly the former, featuring a determined Kirby in the foreground with Meta Knight looking menacing in the background. It's definitely different from what we're used to from Kirby, but if you want something a bit more familiar, then check out the box art from...
Japan
Yes, Japan's design is a lot more in line from what we'd expect from a Kirby game. A much brighter composition, featuring a happy, smiley Kirby toward the right, and a whole bunch of stars floating about. It might not necessarily gel with the title of the game, unlike its Western counterpart, but it's a lovely piece nonetheless.
Not usually a fan of the whole angry American Kirby thing, but in this case it just makes for a lot more distinctive of a cover, especially since it also communicates the Meta Knightmare mode. The Japanese cover could be the cover for basically any Kirby game.
Japan for sure as it clearly shows that this is a rerelease of Kirby's Adventure thanks to Kirby holding the Star Rod and the Fountain of Dreams in the logo - the North American/European Box Art could be for any Kirby game with Fighter Kirby (actually Backdrop as Fighter is missing from both the original and this remake, but in any other game that would be Fighter so it adds to the ambiguity) and Meta Knight!
It took me ages to realize for so many Kirby games in the US he NEVER smiles.
“It might not necessarily gel with the title of the game, unlike its Western counterpart”.
Except it does, because the game is called ‘夢の泉 デラックス’ (Fountain of Dreams Deluxe) in Japan, not ‘Nightmare in Dream Land’.
Europe/USA.
Feel that a dark colour helps sell the whole NIGHTMARE aspect.
Though, I do prefer Happy Kirby like how Japan does it!
Rare NA/EU W. kappa for message length
They both are lame. But I chose NA/PAL one just because it features Meta-Knight on the background. That's about it.
Both are pretty bland. Voted Western though.
I’m going with the EU/NA one, love seeing Meta Knight in the background!
Can we get this on NSO soon please?
Like some others already said: In this case the western design is more distinct. The Japanese cover might as well be some art for Kirby in general, not a specific game.
I really dislike "angry Kirby" so this one just defaulted to Japan.
Neither are "good" tho
Both are boring, but typical the smile vs no smile Cover haha
Neither is good but Kirby in the rambo bandanna is hilarious
Both are very boring covers, but I give my vote to JP this week because I’m not a fan of angry Kirby.
I mean, the American box references the TV show, and Kirby IS the name you should know, so. . .
