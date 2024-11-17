We are back, back, back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up two Game Boy covers for the weird Tetris sequel, Hatris, and oh boy was it a close contest! The colourful Japanese design just about clinched it in the end, taking 51% of the vote over North America's 49%. Talk about a photo finish!

For a change of pace this week, we're punching things over to the wild world of beat 'em ups as we take a look at two different covers for Double Dragon on the NES. Originally released in arcades in 1987 before making the jump to the NES one year later, Technōs' brawler is often considered one of the genre's originators. The NES port had some major cutbacks from its arcade counterpart including the absence of a multiplayer mode, but it's still a strange little curio that shows the now booming format in its earliest days.

It's a one-on-one match-up between Europe/North America and Japan this week, so let's meet the fighters.