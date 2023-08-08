The Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase has come and gone, bringing with it 35 minutes of updates on the world of Pokémon and announcements for new and upcoming PokéProjects, including fresh details on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It certainly wasn't the most exciting of Pokémon Presents, but looking back it did contain a fair few announcements.

Below we cover every announcement from the August 8th Pokémon Presents showcase, plus relevant trailers and links to our in-depth coverage across the site. And if you missed the presentation and want to catch up, you'll find the archived video at the bottom of the page.

Let's catch 'em all, shall we?

So, let's go through every news tidbit the showcase delivered, in the order they appeared...

Pokémon World Championships

The Pokémon World Championships are set to get underway in Yokohama, Japan, in just a few days with competitions across Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Trading Card Game, Unite, and GO. The August Presents presentation showed us what the champions will be walking away with (the swanky merch that you can see above) and confirmed that all competitors will be getting a goodie bag and Pikachu plush.

We also got a first look at the event's special promo card, 'Paradise Resort', and saw the Pokémon Trainer Cruise ship that will be parked up outside.

Pokémon: Path to the Peak

Pokémon: Path to the Peak is an upcoming animated web mini-series all about the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The Showcase revealed a sneak peek at the series, introducing us to the protagonist, Ava, and her Oddish partner Pokémon.

Episode one will be available globally on YouTube on 11th August.

Detective Pikachu Returns

The upcoming Switch sequel got a new trailer. Check it out below: