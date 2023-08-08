Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Two new Pokémon games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later today. Announced during the Pokémon Presents August 2023 presentation, Pokémon Trading Card Game is coming to Game Boy on NSO, while Pokémon Stadium 2 will be dropping on N64 via the NSO + Expansion Pack.

Both of these games have been previously teased via Nintendo Directs, but we're finally getting both games on the service today, shortly after the Pokémon Presents is over.

Pokémon Trading Card Game is exactly what it sounds like — an adaptation of the hugely popular card game for the Game Boy, along with a story mode where you must beat eight club masters.

Pokémon Stadium 2 is a sequel to the N64 Pokémon Stadium, which is already available on NSO + Expansion Pack. The sequel features Pokémon that were introduced in Pokémon Gold & Silver on the Game Boy Color.