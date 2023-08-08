Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Detective Pikachu is back! We first heard about the aptly-titled Detective Pikachu Returns back in the June Nintendo Direct showcase, but today's Pokémon Presents has given us the chance to see what the upcoming title is all about away from all of the Mario announcements that stole our attention in June.

Yes, we now have a brand new trailer showing what is going down in Ryme City. Detective Pikachu is still on the hunt for his owner, Harry Goodman, and is once again teaming up with Tim to crack any cases that pop up along the way. The mysteries seem cute and friendly (would we really want them any other way?) and the wise-cracking titular 'mon is still hooked on coffee.

If it sounds a little samey, that's because it is — and boy are the visuals a blast from the 3DS past — but there are some snippets of newness to be found in today's trailer. The footage introduces us to Growlithe and Darmanitan, two Pokémon helpers that can assist you on cases with their impressive sense of smell and great strength respectively. That's right, it's a detective team now, it seems.

Right at the end, we get a tease that there is "another big mystery" happening in Ryme City that seems to be caused by a pesky Flying Type, though we are going to have to wait until the game releases on 6th October to find out what's happening.

Yes, it might not look like much, but the first game had a certain charm to it that we would love to see continued here. If Detective Pikachu Returns can be enough of a blast from the past, then we might just be on board.