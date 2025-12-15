Metacritic's annual round-up of the worst reviewed games of the year is upon us. And, by and large, there have been a lot of good video games in 2025. But there will always be a few that hit the bottom. And, well, if you've been keeping up with gaming news this year, number one shouldn't surprise you.

As a reminder, the aggregate site determines the list based on games released between 1st January and 31st December 2025 and with at least four critic reviews. Obviously some games will have more than others on this list, so make of that what you will. And in multiplatform releases, only the lowest-scoring platform will appear here.

So, while number one should be fairly obvious to guess, number two was a bit of a sobering reminder. Remember earlier this year when Nintendo shadow-dropped a Fire Emblem game on mobile? And that it's a social deduction game? Uh, yeah, Fire Emblem Shadows happened, and, yeah it seems like we weren't the only ones who didn't like the game. The iOS version sits on a Metascore of 37, and user reviews aren't any better.



Tamagotchi Plaza - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Spy Drops (the PS5 version), Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition (PS5), and QUByte Classics: Glover (PS5) have also all made the list and are all available on Switch 1 and 2.

But nothing could really top MindsEye this year, could it? Just read our sister site Push Square's review and... ouch. Anyway, here's the list in full:

Metacritic - The 10 Worst Video Games of 2025:

MindsEye - PS5 (28/100) Fire Emblem Shadows - Mobile (37/100) Blood of Mehran - PS5 (38/100) Spy Drops - PC (39/100) Gore Doctor - PS5 (40/100) Tamagotchi Plaza - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - Switch 2 (43/100) Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator - PS5 (44/100) QUByte Classics: Glover - PS5 (44/100) Scar-Lead Salvation - PS5 (44/100) Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition - PS5 (45/100)

Last year saw Utopia City, a totally-sudden rerelease of a niche 20-year-old shooter which arrived on Steam in November 2024, at the top spot. Look, we're in Game of the Year season, so let's focus on the good stuff.

What do you think of this year's top 10? Do you think 2025 has been a good year for games? Let us know in the comments.