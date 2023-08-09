Pokémon Presents August 2023
The Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase has come and gone, bringing with it 35 minutes of updates on the world of Pokémon and announcements for new and upcoming PokéProjects, including fresh details on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It certainly wasn't the most exciting of Pokémon Presents, but looking back it did contain a fair few announcements.

Below we cover every announcement from the August 8th Pokémon Presents showcase, plus relevant trailers and links to our in-depth coverage across the site. And if you missed the presentation and want to catch up, you'll find the archived video at the bottom of the page.

Let's catch 'em all, shall we?

Pokémon Presents August 2023 - Every Announcement And Update

So, let's go through every news tidbit the showcase delivered, in the order they appeared...

Pokémon World Championships

Pokémon Presents August 2023
The Pokémon World Championships are set to get underway in Yokohama, Japan, in just a few days with competitions across Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Trading Card Game, Unite, and GO. The August Presents presentation showed us what the champions will be walking away with (the swanky merch that you can see above) and confirmed that all competitors will be getting a goodie bag and Pikachu plush.

We also got a first look at the event's special promo card, 'Paradise Resort', and saw the Pokémon Trainer Cruise ship that will be parked up outside.

Pokémon: Path to the Peak

Pokémon Presents August 2023
Pokémon: Path to the Peak is an upcoming animated web mini-series all about the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The Showcase revealed a sneak peek at the series, introducing us to the protagonist, Ava, and her Oddish partner Pokémon.

Episode one will be available globally on YouTube on 11th August.

Detective Pikachu Returns

The upcoming Switch sequel got a new trailer. Check it out below:

Pokémon Horizons

Pokémon Presents August 2023
We got another look at the upcoming Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the first animated Pokéshow since Ash Ketchum and Pikachu's departure. We still don't know when this one will be getting its Western release date, but Ash's final episodes will be kicking off on 8th September 2023 in North America.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon Presents August 2023
Pokémon GO Fest Global will run from 26th-27th August, allowing everyone to take part in the festivities even if you were not able to attend one of the three events in person.

This event will see Diancie make its Pokémon GO debut, with the ability to evolve into Mega Diancie. Mega Rayquaza will also be appearing in Raids on 27th August — both encounters will only be possible if you have purchased a ticket for the event.

On top of this, Paldean Pokémon will make their GO debut in September.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Presents August 2023
A new game mode is heading to Pokémon Unite called 'Panic Parade'. In it, you will have to work with your teammates to protect a select Pokémon from oncoming enemies.

Plus, Mewtwo License X is now in the game. During battle, this Pokémon can evolve into Mega Mewtwo X and use attacks in close succession. From 17th August, you will be able to unlock Mewtwo License Y, which attacks differently from its other form.

Pokémon Masters EX

Scarlet and Violet's Nemona and Pawmot are heading to Pokémon Masters EX. The two form a Sync Pair with the new Sprint Role — allowing them to attack quickly.

From 9th - 28th August, a special in-game event will take place to celebrate Nimona's arrival in the game in which you will be able to battle the trainer every day to earn gems. From 16th August, Victor and Spectrier will appear in Masters EX too as the new 'Field Role' Sync Pair.

Pokémon Café Remix

Pokémon Presents August 2023
Tatsugiri is coming to Pokémon Café ReMix and you can serve some of your best dishes up to them. Compete in the event and choose one of the Tatsugiri to join your staff.

Pokémon Trading Card Game + Pokémon Stadium 2 NSO

Pokémon Presents August 2023
Pokémon Trading Card Game has come to the Game Boy (Color) library on Nintendo Switch Online and Pokémon Stadium 2 has come to the NSO + Expansion Pack N64 library also.

Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Presents August 2023
A 'Good Sleep Day' event is coming to Pokémon Sleep for the night of the full moon.

Pokémon: Paldean Winda

Pokémon: Paldean Winds, an original web series set in the Scarlet and Violet region of Paldea will stream on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on 6th September.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle

A special seven-star Tera Raid Battle event is coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from 1st - 17th September starring Mewtwo. This legendary 'mon will hold the Mightiest Mark and can be caught on defeat.

Mew limited-time Mystery Gift code

A new Mystery Gift code is available until 18th September which lets you get a Mew with a random Tera Type. Enter the code 'GETY0URMEW' in the Mystery Gift menu to redeem yours.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

The first part of the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, 'The Teal Mask', will be coming our way on 13th September with the second part still planned for 'Winter 2023'.

Pokémon Presents August 2023 — The Full Presentation

Finally, in case you missed it and want to watch the video in its entirety, here's the full archived video of the showcase from 8th August:

Let us know below which of these announcements tickled your PokéFancy the most.