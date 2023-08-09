Pokémon Horizons

We got another look at the upcoming Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the first animated Pokéshow since Ash Ketchum and Pikachu's departure. We still don't know when this one will be getting its Western release date, but Ash's final episodes will be kicking off on 8th September 2023 in North America.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO Fest Global will run from 26th-27th August, allowing everyone to take part in the festivities even if you were not able to attend one of the three events in person.

This event will see Diancie make its Pokémon GO debut, with the ability to evolve into Mega Diancie. Mega Rayquaza will also be appearing in Raids on 27th August — both encounters will only be possible if you have purchased a ticket for the event.

On top of this, Paldean Pokémon will make their GO debut in September.

Pokémon Unite

A new game mode is heading to Pokémon Unite called 'Panic Parade'. In it, you will have to work with your teammates to protect a select Pokémon from oncoming enemies.

Plus, Mewtwo License X is now in the game. During battle, this Pokémon can evolve into Mega Mewtwo X and use attacks in close succession. From 17th August, you will be able to unlock Mewtwo License Y, which attacks differently from its other form.

Pokémon Masters EX

Scarlet and Violet's Nemona and Pawmot are heading to Pokémon Masters EX. The two form a Sync Pair with the new Sprint Role — allowing them to attack quickly.

From 9th - 28th August, a special in-game event will take place to celebrate Nimona's arrival in the game in which you will be able to battle the trainer every day to earn gems. From 16th August, Victor and Spectrier will appear in Masters EX too as the new 'Field Role' Sync Pair.

Pokémon Café Remix

Tatsugiri is coming to Pokémon Café ReMix and you can serve some of your best dishes up to them. Compete in the event and choose one of the Tatsugiri to join your staff.

Pokémon Trading Card Game + Pokémon Stadium 2 NSO

Pokémon Trading Card Game has come to the Game Boy (Color) library on Nintendo Switch Online and Pokémon Stadium 2 has come to the NSO + Expansion Pack N64 library also.