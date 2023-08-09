The Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase has come and gone, bringing with it 35 minutes of updates on the world of Pokémon and announcements for new and upcoming PokéProjects, including fresh details on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It certainly wasn't the most exciting of Pokémon Presents, but looking back it did contain a fair few announcements.
Below we cover every announcement from the August 8th Pokémon Presents showcase, plus relevant trailers and links to our in-depth coverage across the site. And if you missed the presentation and want to catch up, you'll find the archived video at the bottom of the page.