The first part of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC finally has a release date. The Teal Mask, which is just one half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, will be launching on 13th September 2023.
Set in the land of Kitakami beyond the borders of Paldea, you're on a school trip along with your partner academy — the Blueberry Academy, which will be the focus of the second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk.
In Kitakami, you'll be able to take part in a brand new minigame — Ogre Ousting. Riding your Koraidon or Miraidon, you get to pop ogre balloons and win mochi to help improve the base stats of your Pokémon. There's also a Roto-Stick, which allows you to take selfies with a much wider field-of-view.
While all of that is coming in September, The Indigo Disk is still only slated for Winter 2023. The Blueberry Academy, which is underwater, there's the Terarium, which has four separate biomes which act as a home to many different Pokémon. Your legendary will be able to fly for a brief period thanks to a ring-flying minigame, and you'll also be able to take part in the BB League.
A handful of brand new Pokémon and characters were also showcased during the Pokémon Presents, along with the Blueberry Academy's League Club, where you can decorate your room, change up your Poké Ball throwing style, and fight the Gym Leaders of Paldea.
Aare you looking forward to The Teal Mask when it launches on 13th September? Let us know!
Comments 12
DLC stuff seems interesting, some nice quality of life improvements and looks pretty substantive, but it's always kind of amusing how hard they lean on, "Look at all this eye candy, look at it!" with the trailers.
Like even as someone who very much enjoys SV, best Pokemon game since Gen 5 and I've put a ton of time into it, this game looks incredibly cheap. There are games a third the price that'd be more deserving of these big epic sizzle reels. Like even just comparing it to other Switch Pokemon games Let's Go, Snap, Mystery Dungeon, and Legends are all way more pleasing to look at.
I always wanted to have a giraffe Raikou
If Dipplin has a million fans I'm one of them
If Dipplin has 5 fans I'm one of them
If Dipplin has 1 fan I am them
If Dipplin has zero fans then I am dead
As someone who's very much gone off SV this past while (only really coming back to it this past month), this trailer was pretty much everything I could've asked for: new evos to underrated mons, badass new Paradox forms, a gigantic map filled with stuff to do, fascinating characters and tons of other cool stuff chucked in for the hell of it too. You better BELIEVE I'll be there frame one on September 13th for Part 1, IT'S POKEMON FEVER ALL OVER AGAIN GUYS WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
also I think I just found my new favourite Pokemon character
This presentation could have been an email.
@Munchlax This presentation could have been an X-Post.
@Munchlax Small enough font you might be able to fit it on a stamp.
Personally, looking forward to the DLC based on what they've shown, but won't get it immediately as I still have to finish at least the base game first!
I will wait the DLC inside the cartridge version.
I want to hope that since they'll be smaller areas compared to the entirety of Paldea that they'll be able to have better (or at least somewhat stable) performance in those areas.
That being said, I'm not holding my breath, and I'm certain that we will never get an update to the games to fix the general performance issues.
@FoxyDude I think it mostly depends on if they learn from the baffling decisions with SV to have the ocean always loaded and to have an astronomically huge skybox. Those more than anything are likely the reasons for the game's poor performance, just constantly loading in extra stuff they don't need.
My expeditions were insanely low. They were surpassed, I suppose. The DLC does look interesting. Nothing insane, but good. I’m also excited for Pokémon Stadium 2 finally showing up on NSO.
Presentation was way too long but hey, I’ll take what I can get given I went in expecting nothing lol.
I just feel nothing. Compare to other games this generation, Pokémon feels really outdated in pretty much everything: gameplay, content, graphics, sound design, animation, effects, some character designs (not all of them are bad – looking at you, Professor Sada), storytelling, heck, they still don't have voice actors for the characters yet. Pokémon has so much potential, but I guess as long as fans still buy those games, no matter how bad the quality is, GameFreak will never improve in quality. You know how bad the situation is, if even a modern Sonic game has better critical reception.
