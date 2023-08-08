Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The first part of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's DLC finally has a release date. The Teal Mask, which is just one half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, will be launching on 13th September 2023.

Set in the land of Kitakami beyond the borders of Paldea, you're on a school trip along with your partner academy — the Blueberry Academy, which will be the focus of the second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk.

In Kitakami, you'll be able to take part in a brand new minigame — Ogre Ousting. Riding your Koraidon or Miraidon, you get to pop ogre balloons and win mochi to help improve the base stats of your Pokémon. There's also a Roto-Stick, which allows you to take selfies with a much wider field-of-view.

While all of that is coming in September, The Indigo Disk is still only slated for Winter 2023. The Blueberry Academy, which is underwater, there's the Terarium, which has four separate biomes which act as a home to many different Pokémon. Your legendary will be able to fly for a brief period thanks to a ring-flying minigame, and you'll also be able to take part in the BB League.

A handful of brand new Pokémon and characters were also showcased during the Pokémon Presents, along with the Blueberry Academy's League Club, where you can decorate your room, change up your Poké Ball throwing style, and fight the Gym Leaders of Paldea.

Aare you looking forward to The Teal Mask when it launches on 13th September? Let us know!