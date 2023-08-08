We get that The Pokémon Company is trying to thread multiple needles here, hoping to unite disparate audiences through their shared love of Pokémon and onboard fans from one thing to another. But we also get the impression that nobody came away feeling particularly positive after that one.

Yes, Unite and Masters EX and all the other spin-offs have their fans — hey, we like a lot of them! — but it doesn't feel like these presentations are doing those games any favours whatsoever. In fact, at this point, we'd wager they're actively turning some prospective players off.

So what's the answer? Well, we wonder if there really needs to be more than one Pokémon Presents per year. There were three in 2020, and two in every year since. Would a single killer showcase not be sufficient?

It could be on Pokémon Day (27th February) but it needn't be. There's plenty of opportunity to drop Pokémon game news in Nintendo Directs at other times throughout the year, and if the reception to today's livestream is anything to go by, it makes you wonder if TPC is doing more harm than good stringing fans along for 35 minutes. When your most exciting news (outside of DLC details) is dropping two old games on Switch's subscription service, perhaps it's time to step back and reevaluate.

Then again, maybe we're reading the room wrong. Perhaps this one went down a treat for the majority of Pokémon fans! For Team NL, though, we sat back in our chairs at the end feeling deflated and a little confused. Big hmm.

What's that? No, 'Big Hmm' is not the name of one of the new Pokémon. Although it may well be what we end up nicknaming that Paradox Raikou once we catch him.

So, what did you think of the August 2023 Pokémon Presents? Would you rather TPC stuck to one real mother of a blowout just once a year? Let us know in the polls below.

How would you rate the August 2023 Pokémon Presents? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal How would you rate the August 2023 Pokémon Presents? (407 votes) 10 - Outstanding 1 % 9 - Excellent 1 % 8 - Great 3 % 7 - Good 6 % 6 - Not Bad 8 % 5 - Average 17 % 4 - Poor 21 % 3 - Bad 14 % 2 - Terrible 11 % 1 - Abysmal 18 %

Do you think The Pokémon Company should go back to doing just one Pokémon Presents a year? Absolutely! Two feels good, but less padding, please Multiple smaller presentations might work better Hey, look, I liked it! Keep on keeping on, TPC Do you think The Pokémon Company should go back to doing just one Pokémon Presents a year? (363 votes) Absolutely! 52 % Two feels good, but less padding, please 38 % Multiple smaller presentations might work better 8 % Hey, look, I liked it! Keep on keeping on, TPC 2 %