There was a Pokémon Presents showcase today, and while they've gained something of a reputation for not being the most scintillating of Nintendo-related presentations, there's usually something worth tuning in for, even if you're a latent Pokéfan who drifted away after Gen I.
Today, though? Blimey. The pacing seemed totally off, it seemed way longer than its 35-minute runtime, and also felt light on big announcements. A date for Part One of the Scarlet and Violet DLC was the bare minimum of reveals, and... there wasn't much else at all.
Or was there? The new shows and anime stuff looked nice, but it's hardly earth-shattering news. A Mew / Mewtwo event? Sure, why not. Pokémon Café's still trucking along, is it? Good for it. Niantic's got some Pokémon GO events planned? Someone fetch my Meryl Streep groundbreaking gif.
Elsewhere, Pokémon Sleep coverage did what it set out to do, Detective Pikachu Returns looks fun but came across as a real known quantity (it wasn't wow-ing anyone with its visuals, that's for sure), and the imminent World Championships details only really served to highlight all the cool stuff you're missing out on if you're not attending. Maybe someone out there is excited to see what swag the competitors themselves could be leaving the tournament with.