Before the talented developer Team Cherry signs off for 2025, it's got some exciting news to share. The "first big" Hollow Knight: Silksong expansion is already in the works and is scheduled to arrive in 2026.

This new content, officially titled Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow, will come packed with new areas, bosses, tools and much more. Perhaps, best of all, it's free to all players when it arrives next year.

"We’ll keep further details a secret for now, but expect additional info shortly before Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow releases."

Alongside this, the team has revealed seven million people have now purchased Silksong (alongside "millions more playing on Xbox Game Pass").

In addition to the expansion, the original Hollow Knight game will also be getting a Switch 2 Edition at some point in 2026.

This will incorporate all the updates and enhancements that Silksong received on the new platform, including "high frame-rate modes, higher resolutions and many additional graphical effects".

If you already own the Switch version of this title, you'll be able to download the Switch 2 release for free when it launches in 2026. In the lead up to this, Team Cherry is also updating the original game for current platforms with added features and bug fixes, and says it's got "even more plans" for next year.

Various Hollow Knight game sales will also be appearing across storefronts during the holiday season, so if you haven't already played these titles, you'll be able to get them at a discounted price.