Since Asha Sharma took over Phil Spencer's role as Microsoft Gaming CEO, there have been multiple reports about Xbox returning to "exclusives" and how it could potentially impact future releases on other platforms (including Switch 2).

As highlighted by our colleagues at Pure Xbox, Windows Central Executive Editor and reporter Jez Corden has chimed in once again, claiming there are currently "very big discussions" taking place internally at Microsoft about exclusives:

"There are very very very big discussions about the exclusivity stuff going on right now. They do recognise the value - it's just about what kind of company you want to be, at the end of the day. Do you want to be an ecosystem company first, or do you want to be a publishing company first?"

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Following the acquisition of multiple third-party companies in recent years, the Xbox brand has focused on making gaming more accessible than ever. This has even led to Microsoft bringing Xbox IP such as Forza Horizon to PlayStation, and its most iconic series Halo is also on the way.

While earlier reports suggested this shift in strategy has been a rather profitable venture for Microsoft, many fans have also expressed concerns about its damage to the brand's identity. And without exclusives, its next-generation system (codenamed Project Helix) could arguably be a tough sell.

Of course, right now, there's no official announcement about Xbox locking down certain exclusives. And even if it was to go ahead, Corden speculates IP such as Call of Duty (and by the sounds of it, live-service or multiplayer-driven experiences) have "no chance of going exclusive". However, "some single-player stuff" could potentially be locked off in the future.