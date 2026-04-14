There have been rumours circulating since last year about Blizzard bringing its action-RPG Diablo 4 to the Switch 2.

Now, alongside today's launch of Overwatch 2 (now known simply as Overwatch) on Nintendo's new hybrid hardware, a rating for the upcoming expansion Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred, has surfaced on Indonesia's rating board. Most notably, "Nintendo Switch" is listed in the "platform" section alongside the Xbox, PlayStation and PC versions.

While this particular rating might not exactly match up with the Switch 2 rumours, it's already led to multiple reports suggesting Diablo's fourth major outing (along with the expansion content) could be on the way to Nintendo's new hardware at some point in the future.

Although rating boards have a habit of revealing game announcements ahead of schedule, there are cases where listings can be inaccurate. In saying this, Indonesia's rating board was the same one responsible for recent leaks tied to 007 First Light, Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced and some other titles.

For now, it's probably best to contain any excitement. Of course, if Blizzard or Nintendo shares any updates about the possibility of Diablo 4 and its expansion content coming to the Switch 2 in the future, we'll be sure to let you know.

In February, as part of Blizzard's 30th anniversary spotlight for the Diablo series, the company announced Reign of the Warlock - a new paid DLC class for Diablo II: Resurrected. Blizzard has also previously released Diablo III and this game's expansion content on Switch in 2018.