Just over two months after shedding the number 2 from its title, and teasing a Switch 2 release, Blizzard has finally given us a date for the upgraded version of Overwatch, and it's pretty soon: tomorrow, even!

Yep, the Switch 2 release for the online hero shooter — which was known as Overwatch 2 until February 2026 — is coming on 14th April 2026 and it promises improved visuals and audio and 60fps in both handheld and docked. That latter is a huge boost over what is a less-than-ideal Switch 1 version.

Season 2, titled Reign of Talon: Summit, also drops tomorrow and kicks off at 11am PT (that's 2pm EST / 7pm BST), but we don't know exactly when the Switch 2 version will drop; maybe the same time? Maybe earlier? Keep an eye on the eShop if you're looking to upgrade (or dive in for the first time).

We'll also be getting Sierra, a brand new DPS hero who comes with a rifle and a combat drone named Dorothy, alongside a dedicated three-week event that lets you experience her story in-game.

Other upgrades and additions include new battle passes for Season 2, new perk options for some heroes, two new mythic skins, with Soldier 76 getting a new look and Genji's weapon getting some fresh theming.

A redesigned Antarctica map, post-match accolades, and and a set of Sakura designs roughly round things out for the second stage of Overwatch's rebirth. You can find more details on the official website.

Will you be downloading Overwatch on Switch 2? Be heroic in the comments below.