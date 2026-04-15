Capcom launches its new and "original" IP Pragmata this week, and while it's kept most of the experience a mystery so far, its latest trailer sheds some light on Hugh and Diana's mission.

If you don't want any spoilers before you dive into this new sci-fi puzzle-shooter game with a hacking twist, we advise you stay away from the above trailer. For those who do want a bit more context, this new trailer reveals another "child-like Pragmata" known as Eight. Here's the attached description:

"On their homeward journey, Hugh and Diana venture through the Lunar Research Station and encounter another child-like Pragmata named Eight, similar to Diana. What other mysteries await our duo on the moon?"

This latest trailer also highlights some other encounters Hugh and his android companion will have along the way.

If you aren't already sold on Pragmata, Capcom has released a demo for the title across platforms including the Switch 2. Reviews also went live earlier this week. Here on Nintendo Life, we gave the game an "excellent" nine out of ten stars.