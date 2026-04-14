Although most of the focus has been on the Super Mario Galaxy Movie in recent weeks, we've got some rather big news about The Legend of Zelda live-action film.

According to an update at Cinema Con 2026, Sony Pictures has announced filming on the new movie has officially wrapped (thanks, IGN).

The movie is currently scheduled for a global release on 7th May 2027. It will also be streamed exclusively on Netflix following its theatrical and home entertainment release periods.

Nintendo hasn't revealed much about this new movie just yet, but Miyamoto previously confirmed Link will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason.