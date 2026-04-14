He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction is one of our most-anticipated releases for the Switch this year. There's no more perfect a marriage between side-scrolling beat 'em up and IP in our mind, and after Bitmap Bureau's Terminator 2D: NO FATE, we're eager to see how they handle another '80s icon.

Well, we'll have to wait a little bit longer, as published Limited Run Games has announced that the game will now release in the summer. This comes just two weeks before the He-Man's original release date of 28th April.

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Sharing a message on social media, the publisher says that while "we're nearing the end of development", the team still needs "additional time" to make sure that "this release will excite and challenge fans across all generations."

Here's Limited Run's statement in full:

A special notice to the Heroic Warriors of Eternia: We’re nearing the end of development for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. To ensure that this release will excite and challenge fans across all generations, additional time for development is needed. We can assure you that you’ll be venturing through Eternia in no time as He-Man, Teela, Man-At-Arms, and She-Ra in peak arcade glory. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction will release digitally this summer on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XIS, and PC. Thank you for your continued patience as we take additional time to refine the game and deliver an experience worthy of fans. We look forward to welcoming players into Eternia as they join He-Man in defending the planet from Skeletor.

No doubt disappointing news for you retro-style brawler fans, but it's only a small delay, and April is a pretty packed month as it is. So we'll be waiting patiently to get our hands on this one later in the year.

Are you looking forward to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction? Share the power in the comments.