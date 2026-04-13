But how does this line up with other outlets? Let's find out. As per usual, we'll grab a small handful of reviews for Pragmata here and see what the general consensus is. Naturally, we'll try and prioritise reviews for the Switch 2 version, but that isn't always possible with multi-format games, so bear with us.

So without further ado, let's kick things off on a very positive note...

James Carr at MonsterVine gave Pragmata a perfect score of 5/5, highlighting the addictive loop of hacking, dodging, and shooting:

"I think Pragmata has the most engaging third-person shooting I’ve experienced in the last twenty years. The balancing act of hacking, dodging, and shooting, all while managing finite resources, creates a satisfying loop that builds in complexity throughout. Hugh and Diana have a tender and well-rendered relationship, one that isn’t undercut by Hugh’s insecurities or unnecessary conflict, but instead is elevated by its focus on what it means to show the world to someone experiencing the beauty of life for the first time."

Next up, Michael Gerra-Clarin at Game8 delivered a score of 92, paying particular attention to how Pragmata runs on the Switch 2:

"Even with the lower graphical quality, the Switch 2 version still looks amazing. It honestly looks like it was only the textures that really took the hit, as everything else still looked up to par. If I weren’t playing on the Joy-Con controllers, I probably would’ve forgotten that I was playing on a Switch 2 version of the game."

Next, we go to Steve Watts over at GameSpot, who straight up calls Pragmata "Capcom's next great franchise":

"Pragmata offers a robust post-game with plenty to do, but I hope that's not the last I see of Hugh and Diana. This combination of sharp combat mechanics, rich strategic depth, and lovely storytelling doesn't come along often. Pragmata shouldn't be missed."

Orpheus Joshua reviewed the game for Noisy Pixel, awarding a score of 8.5 and praising the bond between the two lead characters:

"As a new IP, Pragmata accomplishes what it sets out to do with what I firmly believe will have robust staying power. Despite its setting and story ideas not being handled with the grace they could’ve had, they’re still standouts given weight by the believable bond between its two leads. Plus, the core gameplay systems here are remarkable, boasting a coalescence of fully realized, multi-layered combat, substantial exploration, and constant growth across several avenues. Not every facet here is struck with a homerun, but as a first go-around, this is undeniably solid, and I hope to see this IP evolve with more outings in the near future."

Our bestest pal Stephen Tailby at Push Square scored Pragmata 8/10, praising the combat, characters, and visuals, yet noting some backtracking and repetition:

"Pragmata knows its strengths and leans into those hard, and the result is a cracking action game that just feels brilliant to play. One could argue it could do with a little more variety throughout its campaign, but the game's unique hack-and-shoot combat is so fun and so satisfying to pull off that you won't mind doing it over and over again. A refreshingly straightforward structure and charming dual leads round things out, but it's the inventive and tactile action where it truly sings."

Magnus Groth-Andersen over at Game Reactor went slightly lower at 7/10, calling the levels "rigid" with "a lack of stylistic coherence":

"Pragmata simply works too well not to recommend it, and the magic lost in the empty spaces may not be as obvious to you as it is to me. That's why I'm giving in and recommending Pragmata on the strength of its strong gameplay profile and well-constructed loops and structures, even though part of me would have liked there to be a bit of edge beneath the cool exterior alongside all the great design."

Finally, sticking with another 7/10 score, Dalton Cooper at Game Rant says that Pragmata's "lackustre story" holds it back from greatness: