At the first Minecraft Live event of the year, Mojang has officially announced Minecraft Dungeons II will be coming to Switch 2, Switch and multiple other platforms in "fall of 2026".

This is an "entirely new action RPG" and like the previous game, it will be packed with "high-stakes combat and epic amounts of loot". According to the team, you'll visit never-before-seen locations, battle new foes and do your best to "save a world in crisis"...either alone, or with up to three friends.

"A hero’s work is never done! Disorder is brewing, and the world stands before a threat unlike any other. A new danger is growing in power, ready to descend upon the land and unleash mayhem.

"Return to the world of Minecraft Dungeons in an all new action RPG adventure, brimming with high stakes encounters, thrilling challenges, and never before seen locations, as you set out to save a world in crisis. Will you and your allies prevail against the forces of evil and save the day once more?"

More details about this title will be shared in the coming months, and you can wishlist the title and sign up for email notifications right now on the official Minecraft website.

The first Minecraft Dungeons game originally made its debut on the Switch in 2020. At the time, we gave it a very light recommendation. The game has also received multiple game updates, cross-platform multiplayer, and DLC packs since then.