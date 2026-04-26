Digimon Story Time Stranger is on its way to the Switch 1 & 2 this July and Bandai Namco has now updated the official game site with the Switch specifications.
As previously confirmed, the Switch 2 version of the title will offer "quality" and "performance" modes. Here's how the Switch version compares (via the Digimon Story Time Stranger website):
Nintendo Switch version
- TV mode resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Handheld mode resolution: 1280 x 720
- Frame rate: "Up to" 30fps across both modes
- 4K compatible: No
- HDR compatible: No
Nintendo Switch 2 version
Quality Mode
- TV mode resolution: 3840x2160
- Handheld mode resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame rate: "Up to" 30fps across both modes
- 4K Compatible: Yes
- HDR compatible: Yes
Performance Mode
- TV mode resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Handheld mode resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame rate: "Up to" 60fps across both modes
- 4K Compatible: No
- HDR compatible: No
As previously mentioned, Digimon Story Time Stranger will also offer an upgrade for Switch owners, similar to the one available for Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! ZERO.
If you boot up the Switch version of the title on the Switch 2, you'll be able to download a free update that will give you graphical improvements, which are the equivalent of the Switch 2 version. Here's the rundown:
"When playing the Nintendo Switch version of Digimon Story Time Stranger on the Nintendo Switch 2 version...Graphics will be improved to the equivalent of the Nintendo Switch 2 version after downloading the update data."
In case you missed it, Digimon Story Time Stranger will also be getting a major DLC update in 2027. Find out more in our previous story: