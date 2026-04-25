Do you play Zelda games for the story?

After 40 years and 21 mainline games (counting the multiplayer ones, discounting remakes and remasters), we like to think that we've got a pretty good grasp on the Zelda formula by now. Sure, there's every chance that the series will have a 'Breath of the Wild moment' again somewhere down the line, but for the most part, we know what we're looking for in our Zelda games.
If we had to make a list of the important elements, dungeons, bosses, puzzles, and an expansive overworld would all make an appearance would all go on there, but would 'Story' make the cut? All Zelda games have had a story, of course, varying from 'Hero is found' and 'Hero defeats evil' to more intricate narratives, but are they integral to your enjoyment? They're nice to have around, for sure, but do any of us play these games for the plot?
It's a topic that we were discussing at Nintendo Life Towers this week, and, naturally, it brought up the question of how much we care about Zelda stories in the first place. We've each shared our thoughts below, but we've also added a poll so you can have your say, too. Are you a story stalwart or a narrative nay-sayer? Let's find out!
Jim Norman, Features Editor
I love a bit of Zelda lore, and while I can't say that I have given it too much thought before, I think I do play the games for the story at this point. To be clear, I'm not expecting some grand narrative that's going to blow my socks off, but anything (and I mean anything) that links back to the wider series or expands a character in some meaningful way is enough to get a big old grin from me.
Of course, very few Zelda games have historically given all that much time to the story, and that's okay — a lack of direct sequels will do that — but gosh, do you remember the run-up to Tears of the Kingdom and all of that discussion about timeline theories, the Zonai, and mysterious characters? Man, I was in my element back then!
Even putting the timeline aside for a moment and thinking about individual stories, yep, I'm still on board. I was genuinely interested in what was happening to Hyrule in Echoes of Wisdom, what Lorule was and how it came to be kept me hooked throughout A Link Between Worlds, and, casting the net a little further, I'm not afraid to admit that I shed a tear at the end of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.
So yes, keep up with the Zelda stories, please, Nintendo. In fact, give me more!
Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor
I do enjoy a good Zelda story, but one that merely gets me from beginning to end, you know? I genuinely couldn't care less about how each title fits into the wider timeline. Take Wind Waker, for example. When Aryll was abducted from Outset Island and you set off to rescue her with a bunch of low-life pirates, you better believe I was hella invested.
If you ask me what I think about how the events from Ocarina of Time directly affect Wind Waker, however, I'd just look at you like you've barged into my home and raided my fridge. It's all meaningless to me. And you know what? I think it's pretty meaningless to Nintendo, too.
I much prefer the smaller narrative beats in a Zelda game: the people you meet, the environmental storytelling, the side-quests. Just tell a good, engaging story that'll see me to the end credits, and I'm happy.
Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor
I'm going to preface this and say that I appreciate that later Zelda games have a 'story', even as basic as 'save the princess'. I like Tears of the Kingdom's story! It's not revolutionary at all, nor does it need to be, but it actually has something going for it, which is more than Breath of the Wild does.
But, ultimately, I don't really care. I'm not playing a Zelda game for the story at all. I think a hook is necessary, so don't just drop me in a world and do nothing with it. But like with basically every single Nintendo franchise — Mario, Metroid, Donkey Kong, Kirby (anything but Xenoblade or an RPG) — I don't care about the story.
Of course, I love a good story in a video game. But it just isn't crucial in many of these games. I live for the emotional moments, sure, and Majora's Mask is a shining example of this. But when people start trying to join the dots in the overall narrative for every single game, I zone out. I would rather enjoy the game for what it is — good writing is more important than a good story, even in a Zelda game.
Gavin Lane, Editor
I recall TOTK's launch and Alana setting off on her guide campaign the day it came out. A brand-new Zelda is a rare occurrence and some NL staff were avoiding any information whatsoever. As editor, I was giving guides the once-over before them going live, so I knew all the Tears memory details and boss battles well before I saw them for myself. And I remember thinking how little I cared about spoilers for it.
Three years on, I still haven't finished TOTK because, to me, that's really not the point. I couldn't give less of a monkeys about the Imprisoning War or if Ganon's the baddie (shocker) or if Zelda does this or that. That's not to say I don't enjoy character moments or specific scenarios. The little interludes with Saria and Epona at Lon Lon and Princess Ruto and the Deku Tree and so many more are treasured Ocarina memories. I care about the characters, just not the lore.
Another example: I adore Majora's Mask and its many slice-of-life vignettes. I love the tone of Skull Kid's loneliness, the individual characters' tales, and the impact of that lone tree in the glade as I approached the endgame. But the hows and whys of Termina's plummeting moon and the slumbering giants' backstory? *shrugs* I suppose I don't much care for the legend of Zelda; that's all just a framework to hang the adventure, the canvas to paint.
The closest I've come to genuinely caring about a Zelda story is Wind Waker, and that's down to the pathos of Ganondorf's ending, plus the intrigue of another Hyrule beneath the waves. Each to their own, timelines and historias aren't my bag. Give me a floppy green cap and a sword and just point me in the direction of Hyrule Field. I'll take a horse with a funny name if you've got one, too.
That's what we think, but what about you? Let us know which side of the debate you fall on in the following polls, then take to the comments to dive even deeper.
Comments 28
If I want story, I read a book. Video games generally have notoriously poor storytelling (when they attempt it), and Zelda stories aren't even great by video game standards.
This advertising style taking over the entire website is a serious annoyance and obnoxious.
Sure. I play it for the gameplay and I'm also always interested about the story. My favorite stories in Zelda games are Tears of the Kingdom, Breath of the Wild and Majora's Mask.
It's fine, but the story is more or less a means of giving a reason for me to go from one point to another.
I played BotW and TotK in hopes that Link and Zelda would get together. You can imagine my disappointment.
I generally have no interest in the story in videogames. That goes doubly so for Nintendo games.
Every game I play is for the whole experience, and I expect every piece to stand up to the same level of quality. So if there's a story, I expect the story to be as good as the rest of it.
For Zelda, that's not always the case. I appreciated the characters and beats of Wind Waker, Skyward Sword, and Twilight Princess enough for the events to have been part of the main draw, but BotW and its sequel failed both to tell a decent story and to do it in a compelling way.
As for the splitting timeline nonsense, it's nonsense.
Honestly I play most video games not caring about the story and try and skip all cutscenes in games if possible.
I like bits of it and the characters, but I’ve rarely found Zelda games to have unique or compelling stories. Most of them are just “Ganon has returned!”
That said, there are some memorable moments, like Twilight Princess or some of the Toon games, but as a whole I’m rarely blown away by a Zelda story in the way I have been by other narrative games like say Red Dead Redemption 2.
The bosses are the best part of the game.
I'm all about the story as in each of the aspects mentioned, the plot, the characters, even the lore (and I suspect those appeal to an extent to many if not most people in general despite several comments here so far and also considering the poll, there's a reason why a big fan favorite is Majora's Mask) - that said, the beauty of videogames absolutely including Zelda is that there are various facets to them and that's one of the many reasons why I love them so much!
I love it when it has a good story personally. One of my biggest gripes with ToTK was it's story. BoTW's wasn't a masterclass in writing either, but I could go through the whole thing without seeing blatant plot holes.
I like a good story, but I really am there for what makes Zelda games so good - the refined gameplay. I will say though, the gameplay of Twilight Princess has not grabbed me like OoT did, but I'm still working on the game because of the narrative.
These games are always gameplay first, story second for me, so no.
I like having a good story in videogames as long as the gameplay still comes first, and I'll always choose good gameplay with lackluster story over lackluster gameplay with good story. If a game is just a movie where the game play is more or less just walking to get to the next scene, I don't care for it. There are plenty of games, like Celeste or Undertale, which find the right balance.
As someone who has only played BoTW and EoW as far as Zelda games go, the best analogue for what I want would probably be Silksong. Link can talk, but he would be a man of few words, just making short interactions with the various travelers he meets in a new land. There isn't a massive plot, but you grow to care about the characters you meet along the way. In the world, lore is hidden, waiting to be discovered, but never told to the player. (Also, side note: if there is anything the BoTW formula needs, it's a true ending. That's the best way to reward players for engaging with all aspects of the game, not making the final boss easier).
I used to love the stories,but post Majora's Mask they have not been great.
I play most games for the story. The story only takes a back seat in genres like fighting or shmups. Zelda is all about exploring and story for me.
The Zelda game that had probably a deeper story than most, at least in my opinion, was Wind Waker. Couple that with its fluid Saturday morning cartoon animation style it’s no wonder it’s my favorite Zelda. The fact that we still haven’t gotten Wind Waker HD on Switch enrages me just a tad.
the story is a huge part of the adventure in playing zelda games..
Video games blossomed when they became interactive fiction. There will always be a place for paddle movers, ball bouncers and sudoku packs as well, but even the latter kinds tend to see story-driven incarnations - because it's simply (even) more fun than just racking up hi-scores. Having a story isn't about being a literal "kinetic visual novel" or dumping having every NPC respond with paragraphs of text with key words for eliciting further paragraphs; Super Mario Bros, for all of its creator's ironic lack of interest in narrative aspects, was revolutionary because it mainstreamed the sense of a tangible chronicled adventure, part of a fictional world's history. Ditto with the first Zelda whose story bits make BotW's supposedly "subtle" plot delivery read like War and Peace in comparison - but even that much was enough to transport you into a realm and, ahem, a legend of its own more potently than the entirety of modern "VR" can ever hope to. And then the "interactive" part makes learning more about the story and the world (whether by persevering through the main trail's challenges or straying off the beaten path) part of the whole adventure, too. It's an added perk to any kind and capacity of gameplay. So yes, I play Zelda games (and other applicable games) for the story. Always have, always will.
Yea its a very big reason I loved the series in the 1st place. They're not written like jrpgs or something like the Witcher, but they still have plenty of character moments and just overall world building and lore that are well worth getting invested in. And its only part of a whole, that makes it all work. Wind waker's bloody unskippable intro always gets me hyped despite the fact. But the whole set piece of the bird taking links sister away, seeing how he reacted to it, having to get the shield from the poor grandma that has to see her 2 grandkids taken away so quick as link sets off to go save his sister. I don't think these games would be as amazing without the compelling stories they usually have
And I say usually cuz this switch era of Zelda has been the worst especially in terms of story. I can see ignoring the story in botw and totk because the games themselves already ignore their non existent stories themselves 🤷. Those 2 are quite literally my go to for when i just want to shut off my brain and mindlessly wander around a world for stuff
I just want to run around exploring and hitting stuff. I don’t want to have to go through a lengthy intro before the game starts properly.
Zelda for me is 100% about exploring the world.
Could not care less about "sages", "sacred realms", "ancient powers" or what not.
1. BOTW
2. Wind waker
3. OOT
4. TOTK
5. Skyward sword
6. Majoras mask (why does time not stop in dungeons?)
7. Twilight princess (Zelda on rails, almost a Zelda movie)
I do like that recent games have more (spoken) cut scenes, but generally don´t really understand all the intricacies of the story. The "story" I really liked of Zelda was Link's Awakening, because it has many references to pop culture at the time (Twin Peaks, in particular).
Yes, but the stories are not very good compared to other games. When Link to the Past came out I was blown away by the story and loved it. Of course it wouldn't be long before I played Chrono Trigger and Earthbound and then I felt like Zelda just wasn't as good as I thought.
But Windwaker was pretty awesome and parts of every game were pretty cool to me. But the series isn't winning awards.
I went with "I like a bit of story but it's not the main pull." Zeltik on YouTube changed my mind a bit, though, and the story is more of a pull nowadays for me than it ever has been in the past. Definitely check him out if you like someone making a good-faith effort to sort through the lore.
No. The story is just a framework for the gameplay to mean something. Story is very low on my list of priorities in action-oriented games. For Zelda, story is even less important to me. In fact, I think the padding the story provided in Twilight Princess dragged the experience down, especially in the beginning. Wind Waker worked better in that regsrd, for me. Also, it's trickier to tell a good story with a silent protagonist.
You can make a great game without a great story, but my favorite Zelda is also the one with my favorite story. The quality of character development in Skyward Sword is leagues ahead of the rest of the series, with pretty much every major character and a ton of minor ones showing changes or hidden aspects to their personalities over the course of the game. Link's Awakening would probably be my next favorite story thanks to the unexpectedly melancholy undertone it manages to gradually build up beneath its absurd cartoon world setting. For the rest of the series, it really depends on what you count as part of the story. If they didn't bother throwing in little tidbits of cool lore here and there, replaced all the characters with wooden signs that just told you where to go next, or reused the same assets all over the map cough (like Breath of the Wild) cough rather than creating a variety of truly unique environments, then I don't think most of the games would be nearly as beloved as they are.
Story and worldbuilding is one of the most important things to me, so yes, I play for that in most games - Zelda included.
But games (good ones, at least) don't just tell their story through cutscenes. They tell them through environmental details, background NPCs, monster-designs, etc. The nature of videogames is that they give you the space to seek these things out, and observe them more at your own pace than traditional mediums tend to.
I find the Zelda games to be quite good at this - even if the main story is often kind of straightforward.
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