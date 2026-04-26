Final Fantasy XIV Online is on its way to the Switch 2 this August, and if you're wondering how it will perform on Nintendo's new hybrid system, director Naoki Yoshida (aka Yoshi-P) has shared some information.

Speaking during a press conference at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026, director Yoshida confirmed the game is "able to reach 30 frames per second in a stable state" on Switch 2 hardware.

He added to this, stating the development team is "working really hard" on optimisation and is "striving to get the best performance". However, players may see frame rate drops in "certain areas" of the game, such as towns, "because there are so many players that are rendered on the screen".

Overall, though, performance is apparently an aspect of the game that players "don't have to be concerned about" on Switch 2.

Of course, fans will be able to see the title's performance first-hand when it launches on Switch 2 this August. Square Enix will also offer a one-month free period for early access, allowing players to test the experience before committing to the popular MMORPG on this particular platform.