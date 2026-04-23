Following its launch on the Switch last week, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has today received its first update, bumping the game up to Version 1.0.1.

Nintendo's patch notes don't go into detail about what exactly has been updated in this version of the social sim, but in general, "several issues have been addressed" to improve the overall gameplay experience. So if you have encountered any odd issues or problems over the past week, there's a chance at least something has been addressed in this latest update.

If anything is shared about what exactly has changed in these patch notes via a datamine, or something similar, we'll provide an update. At the end of March, Nintendo also released an update for its 'Welcome Version' demo of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, which fixed a bug that caused the game to crash.

Apart from this game update today, Nintendo has also released its next wave of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch Online icons. The Nintendo Music mobile application got an update last week, adding a selection of tracks from this new title.

When this new Tomodachi Life game launched on the Switch last week, we called it a hilarious experience despite being a "bit samey". Here's a quick sample of our thoughts, and you can read the full review in the link below:

"Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is the strangest thing you’ll play from Nintendo, bringing with it laughs and creativity in abundance. But even with improvements over the 3DS game, it follows a familiar structure that isn’t always enthralling or hilarious."