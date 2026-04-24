Naoki Yoshida, producer behind the hit MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, has been teasing and wishing for a Nintendo version of the game for a while. And, during today's Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival Keynote in Anaheim, Yoshi-P, along with Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu, have delivered the dream.

Final Fantasy XIV Online is coming to Switch 2 this August; it'll kick off with a one-month free period for early access, likely to test the servers while players are online. But after that, you'll need a subscription.

There's also an extra caveat for the Switch 2 version — while the MMORPG currently only requires one subscription across multiple platforms (PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC), the Switch 2 version will require its very own subscription.

Fortunately, those of you already subscribed will get a 50% discount on the Switch 2 subscription, but it's still a bit of a sour pill to take for. And you do not need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the game.

Yoshi-P even brought a Switch 2 on stage during the keynote to show off his Lalafell character. And, from a distance, it all looks relatively normal. We're not really going to know until we see more of the game up-close, of course, but it was an amusing segment.

This announcement comes on the same day as Yoshi-P announced the brand new expansion, coming out in January 2027: Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold. This is the seventh main story expansion, following on from A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, Endwalker, and Dawntrail.

We'll likely get more details on the Switch 2 version very soon, but for now, we'll have to see just how much is available, and how the Free Trial works (presumably the same as other platforms), which will be expanded to include Shadowbringers as of 28th April 2026.