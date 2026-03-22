During Digimon Con 2026 this weekend, Bandai Namco announced it would be releasing a new large-scale expansion DLC for Digimon Story: Time Stranger.

It's scheduled to arrive at some point in 2027, but no details have been revealed just yet. Here's the official announcement from the Digimon Game social media account:

"Digimon Story: Time Stranger Major DLC Production Confirmed! Scheduled for Release in 2027. Thanks to the support of all of you who have been cheering on this game, we have decided to produce a major DLC for Digimon Story: Time Stranger! It is scheduled for release in 2027. What kind of content will it be...? Stay tuned for more updates."

This DLC will follow "additional Digimon & Episode Pack" DLC, which is already available for Story Time Stranger on other platforms.

This monster-taming RPG is due out on the Switch and Switch 2 this July. Similar to what Bandai Namco offered with Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! ZERO, there'll be a free Switch 2 upgrade available for the Switch version.

You can find out more about this upcoming release in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: