Bandai Namco last week confirmed it would be adding Goku (SS4, Daima) to the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster as a paid DLC character on 22nd April 2026.

Alongside this character is a new game update, bumping the title upto Version 1.50. It includes multiple balance adjustments tied to the system mechanics and characters already in the game.

Here's the full rundown via Bandai Namco's official Dragon Ball webpage:

DRAGON BALL FighterZ - Patch Notes 1.50

The balance adjustment update patch Ver.1.50 is now live!

System Mechanics

Limit Breaking Power

Removed autofill of the Ki Gauge when limit-breaking power activates while opponent's health is 0.

Goku

Dragon Flash Fist (Light)

Adjusted blockstun of Goku (Super Saiyan)'s Dragon Flash Fist (Light) attack.

Dragon Flash Fist

The grounded version of Goku (Super Saiyan)'s Dragon Flash Fist attack now counts as a jumping attack.

Krillin

Jumping Unique Attack

Fixed an issue in which connecting with Krillin's jumping unique attack when performed after a Simple Dash input would result in a Super Dash.

Vegeta

Galaxy Breaker

Vegeta can no longer be pushed back by an opponent during the Galaxy Breaker move.

Android 17

Jumping Unique Attack

Fixed an issue in which connecting with Android 17's jumping unique attack when performed after a Simple Dash input would result in a Super Dash.

Jiren

Counter Impact

Changed Jiren's Counter Impact to not transition into an attack at the end of a match.

Videl

Justice Revenge

Fixed an issue in which Great Saiyaman would remain on-screen under certain conditions during Videl's Justice Revenge.

Adjusted the area that hits opponents behind the character when using Videl's Justice Revenge in a powered-up state.

Goku (GT)

Super Ultra Spirit Bomb

The minimum guaranteed damage of Goku (GT)'s Super Ultra Spirit Bomb now decreases when used twice or more in the same combo.

Last week, Bandai Namco also revealed what's next for its Dragon Ball Xenoverse series and provided an update about new content on the way to Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO. You can find out more in our previous stories here on Nintendo Life: