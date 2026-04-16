What is an island without amenities, hey? Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream lets your Miis live their own lives, but they need access to shops, restaurants, and a news building, right? So how to do you get access to all of that?

This guide covers every single building you can unlock in the game, including what each one does and how to unlock them.

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All Buildings & Shops in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - How to Unlock

It doesn't take very long to unlock every building in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, but just in case you want to know how, here's a full list of all of them you can put down on your island.

We've put these in alphabetical order rather than unlock order as you might unlock a certain building before another, depending on how you play.

Ferris Wheel

What it does Lets Miis ride the Ferris Wheel How to unlock Get a Mii to confess their love to another Mii

Foto-Tomo Photography

What it does Allows you to take photos of your Miis in various ways How to unlock Get 10 different friendships between your Miis

Fresh Kingdom Food Mart

What it does Where you can buy food every day How to unlock During the tutorial - make a Mii, then solve a Problem

Marketplace

What it does Purchase random items three times a day How to unlock Create 8 Miis

Mii House (Shared)

What it does Lets multiple Miis live together How to unlock You have a choice to get one of these every time a Mii decides to move in with another (up to eight Miis can live in one shared house)

Mii House (Single)

What it does A home for your Mii How to unlock Create a Mii and you'll get a house for them

MNN News Station

What it does Broadcasts news for all sorts of events, and you can get a once-a-day news summary How to unlock Create 7 Miis

My Treasures

What it does Lets you buy any Treasure you create in Palette House How to unlock Create your first Treasure in Palette House

Palette House Workshop

What it does Lets you create your own gifts, clothing, food, and more How to unlock Create 7 Miis

Quik Build Amenities

What it does A shop for island decor How to unlock Create 5 Miis

Rite Price Pawn Shop

What it does Lets you sell unwanted treasures for cash How to unlock Get Treasures from Mii residents by playing minigames with them

T&C Reno Home Supply

What it does Buy interior and exterior decorations for Mii houses How to unlock Create 4 Miis, and have at least two different friendships

Tomoria Restaurant

What it does A place where Miis can hang out How to unlock Create 8 Miis

Where & Wear Clothing

What it does Lets you buy clothing, with specials rotating out every day How to unlock Create 3 Miis, and you'll get a request for some clothes

Wishing Fountain

What it does Allows you to spend Wishes and Warm Fuzzies to unlock new items, decor, expressions, and more How to unlock Level up a Mii

FAQs

Want to know a little more about what buildings are here and whether there are any limits to your building capabilities? Here are some common questions that will hopefully tell you what you need to know.

How many buildings are there?

There are 15 different types of buildings in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Two of them are related to Mii housing, so really, think of it as 13 unique buildings that you can place anywhere you want.

How many buildings can you have on your island at once?

There doesn't seem to be a limit, but given that you can create 70 Miis, it at least has to be higher than that. It may also depend on the number of decor items you have outside and

Is the Concert Hall in Living the Dream?

Unfortunately, the Concert Hall is not in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. This was a fan-favourite building in the 3DS game, and it hasn't made a return here.

Instead, Miis will sometimes put a musical performance on for you when they're celebrating one of your achievements. So that's nice!

There's plenty to unlock in Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, then! Let us know what buildings you're enjoying so far.