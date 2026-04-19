At Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 this week, Bandai Namco shared two announcements tied to the future of its Dragon Ball Xenoverse series.

Firstly, "the last DLC" for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - officially titled Future Saga Chapter 4 - will launch in Summer 2026.

And after rumours and even a title leak in February, Bandai Namco has officially confirmed Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. It will launch in 2027 and is currently confirmed for Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

There's no mention of a Nintendo release (at least right now), but Bandai Namco has already released DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO on the Switch 2, and Digimon Story Time Stranger is coming to Nintendo's new hybrid platform in July.

Xenoverse 3's official reveal follows a teaser of the new game earlier this year, when it was known as "Age 1000".

At the same Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event this week, Bandai Namco revealed the new DLC character for Dragon Ball FighterZ will be arriving next week. It also gave Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO players a look at the upcoming Super Limit-Breaking Neo DLC.