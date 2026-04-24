Last week, Supergiant Games rolled out a new update for Hades II on the Switch 1 & 2 adding bonus content, fixing multiple issues and making some adjustments.

Now, the development team has announced a new hotfix for the title. According to the team's official social media account, it will be coming in an update "relatively soon" for console players.

"We just released Hotfix 2 with various fixes and other minor changes to last week's Hades II patch! Console players, these improvements will be coming in a patch relatively soon. Thank you for playing and all your support!"

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Here's what you can expect when it does arrive on the Switch 1 & 2 (note: patch notes may contain spoilers):

During Dream Dives , increased the chance of Boons being offered in Shops in Tartarus or the Summit if either of these is the first or second region

· During Dream Dives, slightly increased how much Gold you will earn from Encounters in Tartarus or the Summit if either of these is the first or second region

· During Dream Dives, Chronos and Unrivaled Chronos have slightly reduced Life

· During Dream Dives, Charybdis Tentacles in the Unrivaled Scylla Encounter have reduced Life

· Fixed certain sound FX playing louder than expected

· Fixed Braid of Atlas (Charon) not improving Cast damage as expected for most Olympian Cast effects

· Fixed Hazard Boom (Icarus) not dealing damage to Melinoë as expected

· Fixed Proper Upbringing (Hera) continuing to apply its effect if you fell below the element requirement

· Fixed the effect of Anvil Ring (Hephaestus) being interrupted by the effect of Death Defiance

· Fixed sometimes gaining Rallying Cry (Ares) from All Together (Hera) prior to having met Ares

· Fixed Success Rate (Hermes) sometimes being offered if you have Profuse Bleeding (Ares), in light of the rework in Post-Launch Patch 2

· Fixed Moon Beam (Selene) sometimes not raising the likelihood of finding a Path of Stars while using Aspect of Selene if you equipped it between Regions

· Fixed Shimmering Moonshot (Daedalus - Staff) not increasing Omega Special damage as expected

· Fixed foes in Thessaly sometimes starting to attack too soon if you had Corrosion on Sight (Medea)

· Fixed the effect of Vow of Void (Oath) not persisting as expected after a Chaos Trial

· Fixed the effect of Rarify persisting on Boons of Chaos over multiple attempts at the same Chaos Trial

· Fixed an interaction between Rapid Onslaught (Daedalus - Blades) and Latest Model (Icarus)

· Fixed an interaction between Mirrored Thrasher (Daedalus - Staff) and Flood Gain (Poseidon)

· Fixed an interaction between Extra Dose (Apollo) and certain strikes from the Black Coat

· Fixed an interaction between Exceptional Talent (Apollo) and Aspect of Anubis (Staff)

· Fixed an interaction between Cardio Gain (Hestia), Wave Flourish (Poseidon), and the Sister Blades

· Fixed Softness upgrade for Total Eclipse (Selene) unexpectedly activating Origination (Arcana)

· Fixed text for Death Warrant (Artemis) not displaying an improved chance from Success Rate (Hermes)

· Fixed flames from Lubber barrels interrupting the Psychic Leash from Aspect of Circe (Staff)

· Fixed Satyr Supplicants not playing their death animations as expected when slain by Winter Harvest (Demeter) during the Unrivaled Chronos Encounter

· Fixed Melinoë being unable to use Attacks for longer than expected if grabbed by Polyphemus while using the Moonstone Axe Omega Attack

· Fixed the option to Alter offerings in a Pool of Purging becoming inactive if you purchased all goods from a Well of Charon in the same Location

· Fixed Melinoë confiding to Frinos about having had a rough night after a restful Dream Dive

· Fixed a certain instance where Hermes would not talk to Melinoë when expected, preventing entry to the final battle on the surface route that night

· Fixed certain conversations with Moros occurring unexpectedly if Melinoë declines his advances

· Fixed a certain conversation with Hephaestus occurring sooner than expected

· Fixed Headmistress Hecate commenting on the Aspect of Selene when you did not have it equipped

· Fixed a couple of cases in which Dora could not be interacted with when expected

· Fixed letterbox artwork remaining visible at certain resolutions after interacting with the Music Maker

· Fixed an issue where closing the Steam Overlay by clicking the X button locked Melinoë into her Sprint

· Fixed a visual issue related to Melinoë's Sprint animation when striking and sprinting in different directions using mouse-and-keyboard input

· Fixed a visual issue where the marked-target indicator during Heracles encounters could remain visible during Melinoë's Return to Shadow sequence

· Fixed a visual issue when rapidly switching from using Special to Attack using Aspect of Nergal (Axe)

· Fixed a visual issue where foes could rotate unexpectedly after being stunned by Hecuba

· Fixed incorrect portrait appearing in rare instances when speaking to Persephone

· Fixed incorrect portrait appearing when Chronos speaks in Tartarus during Dream Dives

· Fixed some out-of-context voice lines in the Unrivaled Typhon Encounter during Dream Dives

· Fixed a visual issue that could occur during Melinoë's exit from Elysium after vanquishing Zagreus

· Fixed several rare crashes

· Other minor fixes

This update follows a hotfix released last week on PC on 16th April 2026. Here's what it included:

· Fixed various rare crashes reported since Post-Launch Patch 2

· Fixed an issue where you could not interact with Nemesis while a Night Bloom servant was present

· Fixed one of Aphrodite's new dialogue events occurring earlier than intended

· Fixed rewards appearing out of bounds during Dream Dives in the chamber before the final battle on The Summit if you happened to activate Gold Gold Gold (Echo)

· Fixed a rare progression-blocking issue that could occur if you cleared the Surface route before ever accepting a Boon of Hera

· Other minor fixes