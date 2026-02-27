Looking for a new Mega Evolution to add to your Pokémon Legends: Z-A team? Well, there's a brand new Mystery Gift Event for you, then.

From today, players can get Mega Garchomp Z, a brand new Mega Evolution for a Gen 4 favourite Garchomp. However, this is exclusive for those who own the Mega Dimension DLC.

Yes, they already have a Mega Evolution, but what's a second one, hey? The difference with this variant is that it's fully ditching its dual Dragon/Ground-typing and going full Dragon-type. It's now even faster and constantly hovering, making it more-deadly than ever.

To claim your Garchompite Z, you'll need to claim a new Mystery Gift, which will then unlock a special hyperspace dimension where you'll need to defeat this fearsome creature to get that precious Mega Evolution stone. It could be tricky, so bring your best team and donuts!

If you claim the Mystery Gift without the DLC, you'll get the following message (and can't do anything with it):

"Meet the conditions to find a pocket of hyperspace where you can obtain a Garchompite Z stone"

This is the latest post-launch Mega Evolution to be added to Z-A via a Mystery Gift following Mega Mewtwo Z and Mega Diancie, who are available to everyone, regardless of having the DLC.

And, if you haven't grabbed Mega Dimension yet, we think it's okay, but incredibly grindy and repetitive. So keep that in mind.

Looking forward to battling Mega Garchomp Z? Think another 'mon deserves a new Mega? let us know in the comments.