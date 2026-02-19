You know we're closing in on the end of the month when The Pokémon Company lifts the lid on its next Trading Card Game Pocket booster set, and today, we've got just that.

The Paldean Wonder themed booster packs will arrive in the app next week on 26th February from 1am GMT / 2am CET / 5pm PT (25th). As you'd expect from that name, this set is all about Scarlet and Violet's Gen IX and the Paldea region.

New Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly cards will be up for grabs, obviously, but the reveal has also given us a first look at a fresh full art Maushold, as well as two new Meowscarada and Gholdengo ex cards. Here's a closer look at a handful of the newbies:

It'll kick off what's likely to be quite a big week for Pokémon news. We're expecting the annual Pokémon Presents presentation on its usual date of 27th February, and with the 30th anniversary taking place this year, our fingers are crossed that it's going to be a big one.