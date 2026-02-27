We are under a week away from the launch of Pokémon Pokopia on Switch 2 on 5th March, but that hasn't stopped The Pokémon Company from revealing a little more info as a part of today's Presents showcase.

If you weren't already sold on the adorable vibes of Pokopia from everything we've seen so far, this brand-new trailer isn't going to change your mind. If, however, you were already on board, then we just know that you're going to love meeting DJ Rotom and Chef Dente — a culinary Greedent who wears a large pot on his head.

The stereo Rotom is your go-to aux guy for Pokopia and can swallow up any CDs you happen to stumble across to change your crafting soundtrack to whatever takes your fancy. We heard tunes like 'Pallet Town Theme', 'The Academy', 'Fortree City', and 'Road to Cerulean City' in the trailer, and all of those empty slots promise more to be collected, too.

Your Greedent pal is around to expand your cooking skills. Each Pokémon you come across has different tastes and favourites, so you'll want to learn as many recipes as possible to keep everyone happy.

The trailer also showcased a little more of the multiplayer content, highlighting how you'll be able to choose select Pokémon to journey to a friend's island and assist with their crafting. You can even play hide-and-seek with your pals by morphing into everyday objects and scattering around the island — oh gosh, we're going to spend too much time doing that.

There are just a few days to go before we all get our hands on this one, and yes, the new trailer has left us even more excited.