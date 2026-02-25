Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that the Tangle & Whisper content drop for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is now officially available.

This is once again free DLC and adds the following content to the physical and digital versions of the game:

Tangle & Whisper as playable characters

Two new Tangle & Whisper themed songs added to the Jukebox: “Character Select” “Result”

Special emotes and sounds

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

The festival for these characters is also now live and runs until 1st March 2026. The festival's reward gadget is a 'Wisp Hoarder Kit'.

"With this kit, activate the effects of both "Item Hoarder Kit" and "Wisp Chance UP!" Use the power of the Wisps to boost towards victory!"

Original Story: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds continues to release regular character updates, and following the release of the Monkey Ball character AiAi earlier this month, the next free DLC character pack is out this week.

This particular update contains the IDW comic book duo Tangle & Whisper. They'll also be joined by their very own festival:

"The free Tangle & Whisper update is coming February 25th! A Tangle & Whisper Festival is also coming February 26th from 7PM ET - March 1 6:59PM ET! Please note that World Match will not be available during the Festival. "In honor of the Diamond Cutters duo, the 2x Point Up Chance reward activates at a 50% rate during the Festival! Form a Squad with your friends using Tangle & Whisper and take on the competition together!"

In case you missed it, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is now also available on the Switch 2. This includes a paid upgrade for existing Switch owners. A physical version will also be released for the Switch 2 on 26th March 2026. According to Sega, it will contain the "full base game" on the cartridge.