Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds fans will have a very Merry Christmas this year, as Sega will be launching the free 'NiGHTS DLC Pack' this week on Christmas Eve – that's 24th December 2025, just to make it crystal clear.

The pack will include NiGHTS as a playable character, the Dream Sleeper vehicle, and new emotes and sounds.

The character originally appeared in NiGHTS into Dreams for the Sega Saturn in 1996. The release of the DLC on Christmas Eve appears to be a direct nod to Christmas NiGHTS into Dreams, a promotional sampler disc that released in the festive period of 1996.

There are even more free characters on the way too, with AiAi from Super Monkey Ball expected to drop in January, followed by Tangle and Whisper in February.

If you've purchased the additional Season Pass, you can also enjoy characters such as Spongebob Squarepants and Minecraft's Steve, with Pac-Man racers also expected in January.

In our review for the Switch 2 version of CrossWorlds, we said that "Nintendo has a competitor on Switch 2 that is at the very least equal to Mario Kart World if not better in certain respects". High praise indeed. It's a good'un, folks.