In case you missed it, Stardew Valley turns ten years old today and to celebrate, the game's creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone held a special broadcast on YouTube looking back at the farming sim's development and update history.

But the big draw was the reveal of two new marriage candidates, who will be eligible for holy matrimony when the 1.7 update releases. And the fresh bachelor and bachelorette will be Clint and Sandy.

Clint is the local Blacksmith of Pelican Town who has a bit of a crush on Emily, who works at the Saloon. For most, he's best known for selling tools and breaking geodes.

Sandy, meanwhile, lives out in the Calico Desert. She runs the Oasis, a store that sells rare seeds and plants which also houses a mysterious room in the back. Not much is known about Sandy right now, so pursuing a romance with her will likely give her some much-needed backstory.

The whole broadcast, which you can watch up-top, is well worth watching, as it's a lovely look back at the game ConcernedApe has spent so long working on. We see footage of Sprout Valley, which was the game's initial name, all the way through to around six months before its launch on Steam on 26th February 2016.

So, Sandy and Clint will be available to marry when 1.7 launches — when that is, we don't know yet. it will likely come to PC first before hitting Switch and Switch 2, as well, so keep that in mind.

ConcernedApe remained hush on the release date and wants to keep many of the update's features a surprise. So don't expect much more news for a minute.

Are you happy with Sandy and Clint becoming marriage candidates? Let us know in the comments.