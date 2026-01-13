Following the digital release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition at the end of last year, Sega has now locked in the launch date for the physical version.

It previously revealed it would be arriving in "early 2026" and it's now been confirmed this release will be racing onto Switch 2 in 26th March 2026. It will be priced at $69.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and Sega notes how it will feature the "full base game" on the cartridge.

If you would prefer to simply upgrade your existing Switch copy, you can purchase the game's upgrade for $10.00.

As one extra treat today, Sega has also confirmed the "Blue Star Extreme Gear" is now available to all CrossWorlds players. This follows on from last week's release of the paid Pac-Man Pack for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, allowing players to race as Pac-Man and Team Ghost on a track inspired by the series.