Resident Evil Requiem is out today on the Switch 2, and if you're planning on jumping in, there's a day one patch.

This information comes from Nintendo's official Japanese website. According to the notes, Version 1.1.0 contains "several fixes". It doesn't go into any specific details, but mentions how this should be applied before playing the game. You can find out how the Switch 2 version of Requiem holds up in our review.

[Updated February 27, 2026] The "Day 1 Patch" (Ver. 1.1.0)

containing several fixes has been released. Please be sure to apply the "Day 1 Patch" before playing the game.

And if you're wondering when the Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy amiibo are going to show up, it seems we've got an update on that as well. According to the same page, they'll be arriving on 30th July 2026.

If you missed the previous news about these amiibo, they'll both unlock cosmetic skins for your in-game weapons.

Requiem is also joined today by the release of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.