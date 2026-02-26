The physical distributor Limited Run Games is teaming up with Marvel and Konami to revive multiple retro games in the Marvel Maximum Collection.

This superhero-sized collection, "coming soon" to Switch and other platforms, will feature six "classic titles" spanning across the Arcade, 8-bit and 16-bit consoles.

The collection covers multiple genres and promises to take fans on a "comprehensive tour" of Marvel's gaming legacy. It won't just feature one version of a particular title, either - it offers "every major console and arcade iteration" available.

Here are the titles included in this new collection, with rollback netcode also confirmed for X-Men: The Arcade Game.

X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade)

The definitive mutant beat-’em-up returns! Experience the legendary cabinet action with full online multiplayer support for up to six players. Choose your favorite X-Man and take on Magneto’s army with the ultimate team-up experience.

Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, Sega® Genesis/Mega Drive, NES)

Take control of Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision as you experience the cinematic arcade original or the unique platforming spin of the NES.

Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (Super Nintendo™, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)

Based on the iconic comic crossover, gamers take to the streets of NYC battling hordes of nefarious bad guys, all to the sound of a rockin’ 16-bit soundtrack! Switch between the rich color palette of the Super Nintendo version, or dive in and enjoy the Genesis/Mega Drive version’s gritty vibe. Whatever you choose, carnage is guaranteed!

Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)

The superlative symbiote sequel! Go solo or team up in two-player co-op to take on the Life Foundation and Carnage’s offspring.

Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Super Nintendo™, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Boy™, Game Gear™)

Navigate Arcade’s deadly "Murderworld." This collection includes the handheld versions of the game, offering a fascinating look at Marvel's history of on-the-go gaming.

Silver Surfer (NES)

Test your Super Hero skills against one of the most infamously challenging shooters to ever grace a console! Featuring one of the greatest soundtracks in 8-bit history, this is a shooter that’s tough to master and tougher to put down!

Limited Run notes how this collection will feature "all new music from the legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck".

As usual with collections like this, you can also look forward to a host of features designed to scratch that retro "itch". This includes a digital archive (featuring box art, instruction manuals and more), a music player (including scores for every version of every game in the collection), rewind & save states, cheat menus, and display options - allowing you to relive the CRT days.

When we find out more about this collection, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in this? Let us know in the comments.