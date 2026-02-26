The physical distributor Limited Run Games is teaming up with Marvel and Konami to revive multiple retro games in the Marvel Maximum Collection.
This superhero-sized collection, "coming soon" to Switch and other platforms, will feature six "classic titles" spanning across the Arcade, 8-bit and 16-bit consoles.
The collection covers multiple genres and promises to take fans on a "comprehensive tour" of Marvel's gaming legacy. It won't just feature one version of a particular title, either - it offers "every major console and arcade iteration" available.
Here are the titles included in this new collection, with rollback netcode also confirmed for X-Men: The Arcade Game.
X-Men: The Arcade Game (Arcade)
The definitive mutant beat-’em-up returns! Experience the legendary cabinet action with full online multiplayer support for up to six players. Choose your favorite X-Man and take on Magneto’s army with the ultimate team-up experience.
Captain America and The Avengers (Arcade, Sega® Genesis/Mega Drive, NES)
Take control of Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, and Vision as you experience the cinematic arcade original or the unique platforming spin of the NES.
Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage (Super Nintendo™, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)
Based on the iconic comic crossover, gamers take to the streets of NYC battling hordes of nefarious bad guys, all to the sound of a rockin’ 16-bit soundtrack! Switch between the rich color palette of the Super Nintendo version, or dive in and enjoy the Genesis/Mega Drive version’s gritty vibe. Whatever you choose, carnage is guaranteed!
Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety (Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)
The superlative symbiote sequel! Go solo or team up in two-player co-op to take on the Life Foundation and Carnage’s offspring.
Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade’s Revenge (Super Nintendo™, Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Boy™, Game Gear™)
Navigate Arcade’s deadly "Murderworld." This collection includes the handheld versions of the game, offering a fascinating look at Marvel's history of on-the-go gaming.
Silver Surfer (NES)
Test your Super Hero skills against one of the most infamously challenging shooters to ever grace a console! Featuring one of the greatest soundtracks in 8-bit history, this is a shooter that’s tough to master and tougher to put down!
Limited Run notes how this collection will feature "all new music from the legendary game composer Chris Huelsbeck".
As usual with collections like this, you can also look forward to a host of features designed to scratch that retro "itch". This includes a digital archive (featuring box art, instruction manuals and more), a music player (including scores for every version of every game in the collection), rewind & save states, cheat menus, and display options - allowing you to relive the CRT days.
When we find out more about this collection, we'll let you know. Would you be interested in this? Let us know in the comments.
Oh I remember playing the first Spiderman level in Arcades Revenge, unfortunately I didnt like the other parts of the game one bit.
I've played all but Captain America and man are these some hard games
Day. One. Buy.
Silver Surfer still sucks though
Eh-eh-eh-eh-X-men!
Definitely going to pick this up!
You have ads on this page, on mobile, auto playing sound.
WELCOME TO DIE!
I’m tempted to buy both PS5 (For the trophies) and Switch (For portability) versions. Does anyone else do the same? I really should just buy one version but don’t know which version to get.
Does all new music mean there is zero original music here? Or new stuff in addition? Can't have Maximum Carnage without the Green Jelly intro, wtf.
Some true classics. Cant wait for this one of the price is right. I’m wondering what the difference is with some of the genesis vs snes versions.
Silver Surfer yet no Wolverine or X-Men for the NES?
Day One, gimme gimme gimme!!!
It finally happened!
If we collected all the non-Direct Switch announcements, we could make a pretty decent Direct!
Awesome but where's The Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers in Galactic Storm, Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six, The Uncanny X-Men, X-Men for Sega Genesis, X-Men 2: Clone Wars, X-Men: Gamemaster's Legacy, Punisher, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man / X-O Manowar in Heavy Metal, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, X-Men: Mojo World, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems?
Also all new music? Please don't be like Rayman 30th Anniversary, give us option like how Ultra Street Fighter II and Trials of Mana did.
X-Men arcade game ate so many of my quarters back in the day
@NTELLIGENTMAN oh my goodness I completely forgot about Wolverine NES had to rent that twice to beat it. Knocking sabretooth off the cliff
This should be amazing! I’m a little nervous about “new music” though. There’s a lot of great tunes in these games I’d hate to hear replaced.
Arcade’s Revenge is not exactly what I wanted back on modern consoles, but I’ll take it. 😂
@NTELLIGENTMAN I still regret having spent money to rent LJN's Wolverine. Multiple times. And never being able to make any progress LOL
One more incredible announcement!!!!!!!!
I just love these retro collections!
The only one of these games I've seen before is Silver Surfer, because I watch Angry Video Game Nerd lol.
....after the Rayman collection, I'm not at all pleased to see the words "All new music" though. ... ... especially because Silver Surfer has especially amazing music for NES, it absolutely shouldn't be touched.
Spiderman: Separation Anxiety was always one of my favorite Sega Genesis games as a kid. My brother and I played it constantly. I don't know if I would want to revisit the game though. I feel like I would rather look back on those moments with rose tinted glasses of nostalgia rather than taint more of my precious memories. I haven't played any of the other games. At least, not that I remember!
Hopefully, there will be a sequel collection featuring Avengers: Galactic Storm (Arcade), Spider-Man (Arcade), Punisher (Arcade, Genesis), Iron Man/XO-Man O' War (GameBoy), Wolverine: Adamantium's Revenge, The Incredible Hulk (SNES), X-Men (Genesis), & X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse followed by a 3rd collection featuring Wolverine (NES), The Uncanny X-Men (NES), Spider-Man (NES, Genesis, Sega CD, Game Gear), Spider-Man 1-3 (GameBoy), Marvel Super Heroes (SNES), & X-Men 2: Clone Wars. Maybe the Game Gear X-Men games could be included.
I only recognize one game from this collection and it's all thanks to the master of magnet.
This hit me right in the nostalgia. Will definitely be adding to my collection and look forward to getting some co-op with my kids.
I would buy this just for Maximum Carnage alone, I never got a chance to beat it when I had it on the SNES. I also didn't know there was a sequel but that just adds onto the appeal.
It will take them years to release it, like with other games, eh.
I still have anxiety over the level where Juggernaut is chasing Wolverine in Arcade’s Revenge. I never could get past that part.
X-Men and Maximum Carnage are the big draws here but I am curious to see just how bad Silver Surfer really is, this is a definite get.
@Serpenterror Punisher is on the Marvel vs Capcom Collection. The rest would be pretty good for a sequel.
Weird to not include as many Sega and Konami Marvel games as possible after going through the licensing BS for all of them. Hoping they reveal or add more later, as I'd really love Spider-Man: The Game for arcades specifically.
OH! I've been itching to replay Cap Am and the Avengers for a long time. If my memory is accurate, it was only an average beat 'em up title even back in the day. But, it had a good IP and a few characters you'd want to play. I don't remember anything of the soundtrack unlike X-Men which I still fire up the OST every once in a while. I still have my 360 connected mostly for X-Men arcade. LOL Those two titles would be enough for me. They rest are gravy.
I assume the new music is like menu music for the collection, not music inside the game being replaced. That would be more work than it's worth unless there was some licensed song in there they had to gut. I don't remember there being any licensed music, but I didn't play all the console versions.
@Don I do it too - PS5 for Trophies & Online and Switch for Portability & Local Co-op - but I'll only buy one version full price, and wait for a hefty sale for the other. If it helps, maybe wait to see the Trophy List before it comes out whenever that is.
Interesting choice for a game lineup here because the only major highlight here for me at least is The X-Men arcade game from Konami cause that's just a good flipping beat em up from the 90's and everything else is just kinda meh to terrible.The spider man and venom games from multiple different reviews of those games that is seen is that their mediocre at best with decent soundtracks. I personally never played them so I don't have much of a say about it but that seems to be the general consensus regarding those games. And lastly you got the god awful ones looking at you Sliver surfer and Arcade's revenge.
@shoeses
Thank you for the advice. I guess I will buy one of the versions physically and get the other version digital during a sale. I will probably get the digital version on the PS5 due to Sony has a more consumer friendly policy with digital downloads (Allowing digital copy on more than one console whereas Nintendo having the virtual gamecard and Wii to Wii U upgrade fee on their virtual console games) and Switch games take up slightly less physical space than PS5 games.
@Don Nintendo just needs to give us trophies/achievements already. They are already there on every other platform including PC. There is no reason for them not to activate a trophy system other than stubborn pride.
The LJN collection
Another fine game collection add to my collection....(puts it in my cloak)
No love for the GameBoy version of Captain America and the Avengers? This is an awesome compilation. It’s o. My wishlist now
Now I'm gonna have that Maximum Carnage song stuck in my head for the rest of the day:
https://youtu.be/8XJG8ywk7eQ?si=azm3jMpOW8a-ZpAD&t=37
What a random collection. Why couldn't LRG license Sega's Spiderman arcade beat em up instead?
Good thing it's coming to Xbox at least. It was really annoying when LRG cancelled the Nickelodeon collection without warning.
Yeah, this looked cool. But am I understanding correctly that only X-Men: The Aracade Game has online multiplayer? That seems like an odd decision.
I was just thinking the other day that I regretted not having played Maximum Carnage or Separation Anxiety on the SNES (although I have a hazy recollection of maybe having rented Carnage in college). I about fell out of my chair when this email hit my box.
So. Ready.
@Dang_69 yes
Excellent! Like a Marvel version of the Cowabunga Collection! I’m surprised to Cap & The Avengers (Data East) collected with X-Men Arcade (Konami). Does Konami own Data East IP now?
Either way, I loved some of these games (even Silver Surfer had its charm back then) and I’ll preorder this physical without hesitation.
@HammerGalladeBro
You beat me to it!
JUGGERNAUT WILL FLATTEN YOU!! 😆
Arcade's Revenge is one of my most favorite games!
Also, we need Spider-Man '93/'94
And Spider-Man / Spider-Man 2 Enter Electro!
Also, I'd love to play Spider-Man (Atari) again!
@MarioMachoMan
I just wan't it for X-Men Arcade. Fond memories of playing it at Chuck E Cheese back in the early whirly 90s. I had Maximum Carnage on the Genesis too. I remember the red cartridge and the game itself being ruthlessly cheap in the difficulty department.
Now give me The Simpsons Arcade dangit. 😁
Nice, these are all the games my parents said were too violent for me to own when I was a kid.
Quality of the games seem a bit scattershot. That said, while X-Men is the obvious highlight and headliner, Captain America and the Avengers is also a fun time imo, and the two Spider-Man games are better than expected despite being LJN games
Kinda wish they got the Capcom and Sega games in there too though
Wolverine (NES) was another Software Creations-developed title, so of all the console titles that are missing, that's the one I'm surprised with, but maybe they're holding that for a part 2 with other assorted LJN/Acclaim titles? I do hope we get the Sega / Marvel titles in a collection, at some point.
X-Men Arcade Collection!! Also featuring…other stuff. I have most of these Genesis and SNES carts but I’m in for the two arcade games if the price is fair and the emulation is good or better.
Anyone here play these Carbon Engine games by LRG? How’s input latency? Sound? Are the CRT scanline options any good?
