Nintendo has spent the past few decades going from strength to strength with Mario Kart, so it’s not hard to see why companies holding other recognisable IP have wanted to take a crack at the kart-racer formula to see if they can pull a following of their own. While plenty of copycats have popped up over the years, one that’s made the most sense has been the Sonic franchise, as high-octane speed is kind of the titular character’s whole appeal.
Sonic hasn’t always had the most enjoyable outings in the racing world, but he’s also had some that have gotten awfully close to matching Nintendo’s golden goose. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is one such entry, combining thrilling action and controls with an interesting multiverse gimmick to make for a worthwhile and enjoyable experience. It’s just a shame that the base Switch really struggles to run it well.
Gameplay in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is roughly par for the course with what you’d expect for a kart racer, as you drift, boost, and trick your way to victory across a series of three-lap, four-race cups that incorporate mind-bending courses and locales.
Effectively drifting corners, timing your boosts, and seizing on shortcuts are all part of a hard-fought victory, while occasional item drops add an X factor that can both give you the edge you need to win first place or torpedo a lead that you’d been holding onto. Overall, the items feel well balanced, and they help to keep things interesting as their influence constantly changes up the formation of a race.
Tracks primarily consist of a mixture of original courses and reimagined versions of classic Sonic courses from across the main series, such as Radical Highway from Sonic Adventure 2 or Water Palace from Sonic Rush. Overall, course design is extremely strong, with multiple routes adding to the replayability and strategy, while the constant jumping between land, sea, and air portions keeps things feeling fresh and fast-paced. Everyone will naturally have their favourites, but it’s tough to argue against the overall quality of these tracks. There’s really not a bad one in the bunch.
Most importantly, the central ‘Crossworlds’ gimmick makes the courses feel dynamic in a way that most other kart racers struggle to replicate. Upon nearing the end of the first lap, the competitor currently in the lead will be given a choice between two alternative courses you will then traverse for the duration of lap two. So, you can begin a race in Seaside Hill, then jump to Mystic Jungle for a lap before returning to Seaside Hill to finish things up. Given that any stage can appear at the end of lap one, each contest feels fresh and exciting given that consecutive races starting on the same course can have radically different routes to the finish line.
If you want to mix things up beyond the base Grand Prix mode, there’s also a Race Park mode. Here, you participate in a variety of side challenges that task you with alternative goals beyond simply being the first to cross the finish line. One such challenge is a team-based mode in which you’re given points for how many times you can tap a teammate with your vehicle throughout the race, while another is centred on hitting as many foes with weapons as possible. Though Race Park doesn’t radically shift away from the core concept of racing, it helps to mix up the gameplay a bit and gives you some nice extrinsic rewards for doing so, such as new part unlocks.
Though there’s plenty of strategy that goes into charting a racing line and knowing when to time boosts and item drops, much of a victory can hinge on decisions made before you even get on the track. There’s an extensive selection of parts you can swap out with any given kart that affect stats like acceleration and weight that help give you the edge in a race, depending on your chosen loadout.
Beyond this, the Gadget system gives you a variety of passive power-ups that can stack the deck in your favour, such as increasing the frequency of specific items or reducing the time it takes for mid-air trick animations to play out. I really appreciated the customisability here, as it not only allows you to tailor loadouts to specific playstyles, but consistently rewards you and reinforces continued play.
Naturally, a big part of the experience here is found in playing the online multiplayer, and I’m happy to report that it‘s just as crazy and thrilling as couch multiplayer, even if it’s a bit different not having someone next to you to talk smack with.
In my experience, there were no dropped connections or notable slowdowns, and lobbies were (obviously) full in seconds. To add a bit more to chase beyond the raw fun of a race with real people, there’s also a progressive ranking system that awards points based on your race performance.
Visually, this racer is a little bit of a mixed bag, combining high spectacle and brilliant effects with overall low performance that notably hampers the moment-to-moment gameplay. On one hand, the courses themselves are absolutely gorgeous, and the constant twists in the track design and explosions from various items being fired make the screen a veritable feast of energy and verve. On the other, the base Switch hardware just isn’t up to the task of running this all very well.
At best, this game is running at 30fps, which is already feels barely passable for a high-intensity racer like this. But the rapid-fire action frequently sends the frame rate into the low 20s to high teens. Add just one other player for splitscreen action, and the frame rates sink even lower. Performance feels roughly the same between docked and handheld modes. Combine this with the generally low and grainy resolution (especially when viewed on a Switch 2 screen in handheld mode), and this is comfortably the worst way to play this otherwise enjoyable game.
It’s far from an unplayable mess, but take one look at footage of how this looks and plays on stronger hardware, and — however predictable it is — it’s tough not to feel like the Switch port is a notably inferior product.
And whether this Switch 1 version is improved when running on Switch 2 is a bit of a toss-up. On the base Switch, you trade S2's faster loading times and somewhat better frame rate for a better visual experience, with the game's low resolution being less noticeable on the 720p handheld screen.
Conclusion
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is a genuinely excellent game, but the Switch version is just 'alright'. The dynamic track designs, high replayability, and thrilling visuals all combine to make for a game that — judged purely on that content — stands as a strong competitor to the dominant Mario Kart series.
But the poor visual quality and resolution present in the Switch version drag down the overall experience and make it feel like a much more mediocre experience. I'd still give this port a light recommendation; it’s a fair choice if Switch is the only platform available to you, and ultimately justifies the price of admission. Otherwise, I’d suggest waiting to see how the upcoming Switch 2 version pans out, or picking it up now on another platform.
Patiently waiting for the SW2 edition.
SW1 version struggled in the demo. I could see the potential and hoping the SW2 edition will get the graphical bump it needs.
Its not all about the graphics but I'll take it if it's there.
Gotta go 20 fps! 🥯🦔💨
The stuff ive seen in the game make it look like a blast to play but can definitely see how things like the blurrier visuals and performance issues could put a massive damper on this kind of game especially with how fast and frantic things can get.
am waiting on the SW2 version but in terms of the actual game im sold.
I could buy it on Steam if I wanted to play it but every time I see gameplay footage of it, it just doesn't look very fun IMO.
I’m loving it on Switch but will definitely purchase the upgrade for Switch 2 when it drops in a few months.
Thanks for the review, personally I've overall enjoyed it even as is when I played it during the latest test (on Switch 2, I'll gladly take faster loading times and especially somewhat better frame rate over visuals), but of course hope it will be way better whenever they release the Switch 2 version and upgrade - anyway, my physical copy has arrived so now it's exclusively a matter of finding the time for it, I might at least play it again for my channel before starting properly playing it on my own!
@dartmonkey There's a typo when you can fix it, "Upon nearing the end of the first la,".
I'll wait for the Switch 2 version.
Here's hoping Switch 2 version is 60fps
funny enough my main way of playing crossworlds is switch 2 handheld mode and its been a blast, but its incredibly jarring how nicer this game looks on other platforms lol. the framerate personally hasnt distracted me during a race luckily
beyond the switch hardware fumbles, the only other major complaints ive seen are about end-game cosmetics being super grindy, slippery controls to adapt to if youre not used to arcade racers, excessive dlc, and the price. and i agree, but other than that fantastic game
It looks amazing and runs well on other platforms. If you have other options, I would suggest getting it on something else besides the Switch unless you really want to play in portable mode and only have a Switch. Shame about the tech issues but the game is really good
Oof, a couple of those Switch 1 screen grabs of the game almost look like Gamecube graphics
Playing this Switch 1 version on the Switch 2 and its good gameplay. Close to All Stars Racing Transformed Wii. It doesn't look as good as the PS5 footage (significantly tbf), but that is 100% to be expected. I'll probably take the upgrade pathway come December when the S2 version is out. No real feeling of framereate issues yet.
Review is fair and a good read. Thanks.
I've been playing this on Switch 2 and I think it's pretty great. For me if they just up the res (1080/1440? I can't see 4K on S2, let's see) and fps to 60 for the Switch 2 version I will be happy, it already looks pretty nice otherwise. As it is right now it's still very enjoyable, if you let your self not get stuck in Digital Foundry land.
I haven't played in on my Switch 1 yet so I can't comment on how it plays on there.
I'll wait for the Switch 2 version to come out, thanks.
When is it coming, anyway?
@the_beaver:
Digital: December 2025
Physical: Spring 2026
It looks fun, but I have to say just while watching let's plays, the music became incredibly repetitive. For all their talk, I think they've failed to produce a product that comes close to Mario Kart in terms of polish and presentation. The dimension jumping gimmick is neat at least, but I'm not really as interested in this game as I was when it was being hyped up.
@ShieldHero Oh wow, Spring, so late. I might just get the OG Switch version and then upgrade it.
Thanks, mate!
Playing Switch 1 version on Switch 2 while waiting for the upgrade and it’s not as bad as some people make it out to be. Sure, if you’ve been grinding for hours on an Xbox Series X and then switch to the Switch 1 version, the downgrade is blatant. But for now, it runs at a pretty stable 30fps on Switch 2 and it’s totally fine until they drop the upgrade in two months.
It's crazy to me that it runs so poorly considering how obvious it is that this game was designed initially for the Switch and just ported with improvements to the other systems. I got it on PC for my Steam Deck and it honestly runs better than I expected. No resolution scaling needed, with every setting on High except Occlusion on Low makes it run at a locked stable 60 fps
Good to see Mario Kart getting some proper competition.
Gonna wait for the Switch 2 edition...and then a few months after that because it'll probably plummet in price like most Sonic games do
I've played over 10 hours so far on my switch 2. Presentation can be quite ugly but the game is basically locked at 30 fps for me, and I had so much fun that I stopped caring about the graphics entirely.
I agree with the reviewer — this is a good option if it's your only option. I really do feel you can get past the shoddy graphics and have a great time.
@GgGames there is no way was this game designed with the Switch 1 in mind as the base console, none of the Sonic titles have been this way for quite some time. This was likely down-ported to allow it to run on inferior hardware using whatever engine allowed it.
That said, I still think it could have looked better having played it on PS5. Nintendo are just excellent at optimising their titles (but then, they only have one platform to focus on).
CrossWorlds is an unfortunate product of being a cross generation platform all rounder. It’s more likely designed around lower specs closer / akin to the PS4/Pro before being back ported for Switch 1 hardware and bumped up for current gen.
Gives me heavy Nickelodeon Racer vibes which makes it feel cheap. Also not releasing it for the Switch 2 caused its sales to crater in Japan and elsewhere
@hisownsidekick
This game will sell less than 10% of the copies of Mario Kart World even if you added all consoles together
I’ll stick to Mario Kart World - now there is a good kart racing game.
@SuppressorSteve I meant that it's good for us kart racer fans to have more quality choices.
Played the demo, which I originally thought was the Switch 2 version demo but I'm starting to think it wasn't. It was too "floaty" and not anywhere as solid as Mario Kart 8. I like the original sonic racing game that also released on the WiiU. Perhaps I was playing the Switch 1 demo version
Definitely got this on the metaphorical watch list once there’s a Switch 2 version. I’m really surprised there isn’t one yet but it’s hard to be too critical of third parties when Nintendos tardiness with developer kits is well known.
