Tomorrow (27th February) is Pokémon Day, and this year, that means a lot of different things are happening. We've got the annual Pokémon Presents to look forward to. Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will go live on the Switch eShop. And it's launch day for LEGO's first wave of Pokémon sets.

It's that last note that we wanted to remind you about today, because while we all lost our minds over the Pikachu, Eevee, and Kanto Starter sets on reveal earlier this year, we don't want anyone to miss out on the bonus mini set, exclusive to LEGO Insiders members.

The 233-piece Mini Pokémon Center set will launch alongside the others in the series tomorrow, but it is only available as a reward for LEGO Insiders — a loyalty points-based membership that you can sign up to for free via the Insiders website.

Here's a little more info about the set and a handful of images from LEGO:

It’s time to rest your Pokémon. Recreate an iconic feature of the video games with the Mini Pokémon Center building set. This collectible gamer merch gift for Pokémon fans ages 18 plus is packed with authentic features, on a miniature scale.

This LEGO® Pokémon™ set has sliding doors that open and close using lever functions, a healing station, seating area and PC, making it a cute piece of room decor for adult Pokémon players. Set contains 233 pieces.

Naturally, the set itself doesn't come for free. You'll need 2,500 LEGO Insiders points to redeem the reward, which comes as a promo code to be used alongside your next order on the site. Points can be redeemed either by making a purchase from LEGO (either in-store or online) or by scanning the QR codes from the instruction booklets of sets you already own.

You'll redeem a different number of Insider Points depending on which set you purchase — more expensive sets come with more Points, natch — though all pre-purchased sets (be that ones you got before you were a member, or any you received as a gift) will only recoup a measly 20 Points.

To register any sets you already own and nab their Points, simply head to the LEGO website, then complete the following:

Select your account in the top-right corner to head to the 'My Account' page Head to 'My Collection' by clicking 'View Collection' Hit 'Register your sets' and scan the QR code on the front of your set's instruction booklet

Alternatively, you can register your sets via the LEGO Insiders mobile app. Any sets purchased before 2018 or ones without a QR code are not available for registration.

With all your points redeemed, you'll be able to head over to the Insiders 'Rewards' tab and see the Pokémon Center set. The reward will go live tomorrow (27th Feb) and will only stick around while stocks last — which, we imagine, won't be long at all.