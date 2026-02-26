Pokémon officially turns 30 tomorrow, but with Japan already ticking over into 27th Feb, The Pokémon Company has released a special video to celebrate the series' big birthday.

The vid is all about those new 30th anniversary icons that you may have spotted online in recent weeks. TPC has designed one for each Pokémon — yep, all 1,025 of them — and a select few get put in the spotlight above, accompanied by an adorable little animation.

It's mainly the series starters and legendaries that are highlighted in this one, but the final zoom-out throws a bunch more into the mix — if your eyes can keep up. If you want to catch 'em all up close, you can head over to the official Japanese Pokémon site, where each of them is laid out in Pokédex order.

The logos have been distributed as part of a social media campaign by @poke_times on X, with all those who retweet being assigned a random icon. They have also been cropping up on large billboards in popular Japanese locations, like Shinjuku Station in Tokyo and Namba Station in Osaka.

We have to admit, it's a really cute way to celebrate the 30th anniversary. Here's hoping that TPC can keep the good times going in tomorrow's Pokémon Presents.