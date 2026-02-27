It's a huge week for the Resident Evil series with the arrival of the latest entry Resident Evil Requiem. For Switch 2 owners, this is one of the first major third-party releases to hit the platform alongside other versions, so how does it hold up? The talented team at Digital Foundry has now taken a look at the port for Nintendo's hybrid platform, and overall, Capcom has done a respectable job here, even if there are some shortcomings.

"Capcom has preserved the core visual identity of the game, delivered a pretty convincing mobile version and leveraged the hardware's not-so-secret weapon - DLSS - to make this conversion defy the console's necessarily limited specs. The missing piece is frame-rate discipline, something we'd hope to see Capcom look into with a future patch."

As for the specifics, Switch 2's resolution has been "slashed" to 540p in docked, but Nvidia's upscaler puts the image quality ahead of the Xbox Series S version. The UI is also fixed at 1080p on Switch 2. As for handheld mode, the game renders at "just 360p" but DLSS once again saves the day.

"On paper, a 540p image blown up to 1080p on a modern flat panel display doesn't sound great. However, DLSS (likely the full CNN-based variant, comparable to PC) looks surprisingly competitive...The handheld story is even more extreme, but somehow a 4x resolution upscale from 360p to 720p (likely with a basic upscale to the screen's 1080p) still manages to look fine."

On the performance front, the Switch 2 runs at an unlocked frame rate across both modes and targets 60fps. It doesn't hit this target "a lot of the time" but mostly runs in the 40s and 50s docked, with the lowest dips reducing the game to 30fps. In handheld, you can expect the game to "knock off a few frames in comparable spots".

As part of the Switch 2 experience, there are some minor cutbacks from a visual standpoint, but they apparently don't impact the run of play. Geometry is pared back, there are lower-quality textures, and Capcom has taken a different approach to character hair on Switch 2. Variable performance could also "use some work".

On the plus side, the level loading times are "very quick", and reloading a save is also relatively quick. For a more comprehensive rundown, be sure to check out Digital Foundry's full review. We've also got our own footage and review here on Nintendo Life.