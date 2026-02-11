Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that AiAi from Super Monkey Ball is now available as a free character in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Sega has now also shared a new trailer for the character, which you can check out above.

"Get ready to speed through obstacles in the Banana Cruiser - just make sure you don't Fall Out!"

Once again, the Super Monkey Ball Festival is also underway between now and 15th February 2026, so take part while you can!

Original Story: Sega has been bolstering the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds roster with all sorts of paid and free DLC characters, and the fifth free update is out this week.

Following NiGHTS, who was added as a playable character at the end of last year, this time it's AiAi from the Super Monkey Ball series. Alongside this, there'll also be some exciting races taking place in the in-game Super Monkey Ball Festival between 12th February and 15th February.

This free update will include not only AiAi as a playable character, but also features his vehicle, the Banana Cruiser, special emotes and sounds, as well as new themed songs for the Jukebox including "Race", "Menu Theme", "Jingle from Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble" and "Banana Farm".

Apart from AiAi, the Sonic the Hedgehog IDW comic duo Tangle and Whisper are scheduled to be arriving as a free character update at some point later this month. When we hear more about this, we'll be sure to let you know.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available on the Switch and the Switch 2, with a paid upgrade for the title also an option.