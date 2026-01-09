Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
Image: Nintendo

Alongside the release of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance on the Nintendo Classics - GameCube library this week, Nintendo Music has added the game's soundtrack.

This is the first update for the music app in 2026 and it includes 64 songs, with a total run time of 3 hours and 18 minutes. It features tracks such as Ike's Resolution and Life Returns. Below is every song included in this latest app update:

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance soundtrack (9th December 2026)

  1. Ike's Resolution
  2. Like Father, Like Son
  3. The First Fight
  4. A Battle and a Beginning
  5. Greil Mercenaries
  6. Change of Scenery
  7. Crimea Attacks
  8. Congregation of Ambition
  9. Victory is Near
  10. Side Battle
  11. Clash
  12. Decisive Attack
  13. Defensive Battle
  14. The Enemy Draws Near
  15. Holding Your Own
  16. A Mighty Foe
  17. Against the Black Night
  18. To Challenge Ashnard
  19. Moving Up
  20. Plight!
  21. The Enemy Approaches
  22. Move Out!
  23. Victory United
  24. Bittersweet Victory
  25. Wonderful Pirates
  26. Power-Hungry Fool
  27. A Grave Fate
  28. A World of Sorrow
  29. With Us!
  30. Vow
  31. Abominable Memory
  32. The White Heron
  33. Quiet Days
  34. His Father's Son
  35. Father's Back
  36. Rally the Spirit
  37. Memory of Mom
  38. Shadows Materialize
  39. Beautiful Princess Elincia
  40. Dreaming of Home
  41. A Messenger
  42. Lion King Caineighis
  43. Brave General, Brave King
  44. On Black Wings
  45. A Trusted Ruler
  46. To My Love
  47. Painful Wish
  48. The Black Knight
  49. Stratagem in Black Armor
  50. Burning Ambition
  51. Limitless Power
  52. March Forward!
  53. Fate Unstoppable
  54. Puzzling Truth
  55. For Victory
  56. Rising Morale
  57. Young Warriors
  58. Requiem for the Fallen
  59. A Fallen Comrade
  60. Final Farewell
  61. After the War
  62. Eternal Glory
  63. Life Returns
  64. Fire Emblem Theme

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. And to relive the game on the GameCube library on Switch 2, you'll need to have access to the Expansion Pack tier.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

You can out more about this latest Nintendo Classics release in our previous post. And if you want to find out more about what other music is available on Nintendo Music, check out our guide.

Will you be listening to this Fire Emblem soundtrack on Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.