Alongside the release of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance on the Nintendo Classics - GameCube library this week, Nintendo Music has added the game's soundtrack.
This is the first update for the music app in 2026 and it includes 64 songs, with a total run time of 3 hours and 18 minutes. It features tracks such as Ike's Resolution and Life Returns. Below is every song included in this latest app update:
Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance soundtrack (9th December 2026)
- Ike's Resolution
- Like Father, Like Son
- The First Fight
- A Battle and a Beginning
- Greil Mercenaries
- Change of Scenery
- Crimea Attacks
- Congregation of Ambition
- Victory is Near
- Side Battle
- Clash
- Decisive Attack
- Defensive Battle
- The Enemy Draws Near
- Holding Your Own
- A Mighty Foe
- Against the Black Night
- To Challenge Ashnard
- Moving Up
- Plight!
- The Enemy Approaches
- Move Out!
- Victory United
- Bittersweet Victory
- Wonderful Pirates
- Power-Hungry Fool
- A Grave Fate
- A World of Sorrow
- With Us!
- Vow
- Abominable Memory
- The White Heron
- Quiet Days
- His Father's Son
- Father's Back
- Rally the Spirit
- Memory of Mom
- Shadows Materialize
- Beautiful Princess Elincia
- Dreaming of Home
- A Messenger
- Lion King Caineighis
- Brave General, Brave King
- On Black Wings
- A Trusted Ruler
- To My Love
- Painful Wish
- The Black Knight
- Stratagem in Black Armor
- Burning Ambition
- Limitless Power
- March Forward!
- Fate Unstoppable
- Puzzling Truth
- For Victory
- Rising Morale
- Young Warriors
- Requiem for the Fallen
- A Fallen Comrade
- Final Farewell
- After the War
- Eternal Glory
- Life Returns
- Fire Emblem Theme
To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. And to relive the game on the GameCube library on Switch 2, you'll need to have access to the Expansion Pack tier.
You can out more about this latest Nintendo Classics release in our previous post. And if you want to find out more about what other music is available on Nintendo Music, check out our guide.