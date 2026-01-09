Alongside the release of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance on the Nintendo Classics - GameCube library this week, Nintendo Music has added the game's soundtrack.

This is the first update for the music app in 2026 and it includes 64 songs, with a total run time of 3 hours and 18 minutes. It features tracks such as Ike's Resolution and Life Returns. Below is every song included in this latest app update:

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance soundtrack (9th December 2026)

Ike's Resolution Like Father, Like Son The First Fight A Battle and a Beginning Greil Mercenaries Change of Scenery Crimea Attacks Congregation of Ambition Victory is Near Side Battle Clash Decisive Attack Defensive Battle The Enemy Draws Near Holding Your Own A Mighty Foe Against the Black Night To Challenge Ashnard Moving Up Plight! The Enemy Approaches Move Out! Victory United Bittersweet Victory Wonderful Pirates Power-Hungry Fool A Grave Fate A World of Sorrow With Us! Vow Abominable Memory The White Heron Quiet Days His Father's Son Father's Back Rally the Spirit Memory of Mom Shadows Materialize Beautiful Princess Elincia Dreaming of Home A Messenger Lion King Caineighis Brave General, Brave King On Black Wings A Trusted Ruler To My Love Painful Wish The Black Knight Stratagem in Black Armor Burning Ambition Limitless Power March Forward! Fate Unstoppable Puzzling Truth For Victory Rising Morale Young Warriors Requiem for the Fallen A Fallen Comrade Final Farewell After the War Eternal Glory Life Returns Fire Emblem Theme

To listen to this soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership. And to relive the game on the GameCube library on Switch 2, you'll need to have access to the Expansion Pack tier.

You can out more about this latest Nintendo Classics release in our previous post. And if you want to find out more about what other music is available on Nintendo Music, check out our guide.