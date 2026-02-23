Our latest look at the UK charts has arrived, and Nintendo's latest has taken a bit of a tumble since its silver-medal debut last week.

Yes, Mario Tennis Fever now finds itself down in seventh after two weeks on the market, overtaken by the likes of EA SPORTS FC 26, Mario Kart World, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and Minecraft — come on, when are these series not doing well?

Tarsier Studios' wonderfully creepy Reanimal has managed to jump up a spot in its second week, and now finds itself in third place with 20% of its sales coming from Switch 2. And look at Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition making an almighty leap back into the top 10, with Switch 2 as its top platform seller!

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 47%, Switch 24%, PS4 18%, Switch 2 6% 3 2 Mario Kart World 4 3 Reanimal PS5 67%, Switch 2 20%, Xbox Series 13%, PC 1% 7 4 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 51%, Switch 2 49% 9 5 Minecraft 14 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 2 7 Mario Tennis Fever 8 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 76%, Switch 2 24% 20 9 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Switch 2 53%, PC 33%, PS5 11%, Xbox Series 2% - 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 60%, PS4 39%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 0% 13 11 Grand Theft Auto V

- 12 Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Switch 37%, PS5 31%, PS4 17%, Xbox Series 14% 31 13 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 99%, Xbox Series 1%, Switch 0% 12 14 Battlefield 6

28 15 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 37%, PS4 30%, Xbox Series 17%, Switch 16% - 16 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 40%, PS5 36%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 5% 18 17 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10 18 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

16 19 Donkey Kong Bananza

23 20 Nintendo Switch Sports

39 21 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 50%, Switch 2 31%, Xbox Series 19% 21 22 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 64%, Switch 2 36% - 23 Star Wars Outlaws PS5 53%, Switch 2 36%, Xbox Series 11% 22 24 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

24 25 Monster Hunter Wilds

- 26 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 35 27 It Takes Two Switch 78%, PS4 22% 32 28 Tekken 8

11 29 Split Fiction PS5 71%, Switch 2 26%, Xbox Series 3% 33 30 Just Dance 2026 Edition

34 31 Resident Evil 2

37 32 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 62%, Switch 38% 25 33 Ghost of Yotei

15 34 Nioh 3

- 35 Resident Evil 3

30 36 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- 37 LEGO City Undercover PS4 78%, Switch 22 17 38 Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Switch 33%, PS5 33%, Switch 2 32%, Xbox Series 2% - 39 EA Sports UFC 5

- 40 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes



[Compiled by GfK]

