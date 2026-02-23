Another week, another Nintendo surprise. Okay, perhaps this one isn't quite as big as those in recent memory, but Nintendo has announced that it's bringing back its Treehouse showcase this week with gameplay presentations for the catchily-titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia.

The Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation kicks off tomorrow, 24th February, at 10pm GMT / 11pm CET / 2pm PT / 5pm ET, and promises 80 minutes (yes, 80 minutes) of hands-on gameplay for the pair of upcoming Switch 2 titles.

Here's the precise time that the livestream will get underway in your region:

North America: 2pm PST / 3pm MST / 4pm CST / 5pm EST

2pm PST / 3pm MST / 4pm CST / 5pm EST UK/Ire: 10pm GMT

10pm GMT Europe: 11pm CET / 12am (Wed) EET

11pm CET / 12am (Wed) EET Asia/Oceania: 7am (Wed) JST / 6am (Wed) AWST / 9am (Wed) AEDT

As ever, you'll be able to watch along on YouTube, or with us right here on Nintendo Life. It feels like we've seen more than enough from both of these titles so far, but here's hoping that Nintendo still has some surprises up its sleeve.