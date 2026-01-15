As you've likely seen by now, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 Update has officially gone live. Alongside this new update, Nintendo has now shared the patch notes on its support page.

This includes not only general updates (including "new content and features") for the Switch 2 and Switch versions, but also "Switch 2 specific updates" and even an update to the NookLink on the Nintendo Switch App.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Version 3.0.0 (Released 14th January, 2026)

General updates (Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch)

The previously announced new content and features have been added.

It’s now possible to craft up to 10 items at once if you have enough materials.

Items stored in your home storage can now be used as DIY materials.

The DIY Recipes app now includes a page where you can check hotel DIY requests and items requested by Tom Nook as you progress through the game.

Items obtained by linking with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp can now always be ordered from Nook Shopping.

Super Mario Bros. items can now be ordered from Nook Shopping without linking to a Nintendo Account.

While outdoors on an island, holding down the L Button allows you to move while facing the same direction.

When changing the island tune at Resident Services, Isabelle will now suggest recommended melodies, including the original island tune.

When changing the island flag at Resident Services, you can now revert it to the original design from when the island was created.

You can now purchase up to 50 Customization Kits at once from Nook’s Cranny.

Several items, including Snowflakes, can now be sold at the drop-off box at Nook’s Cranny.

You will receive a Pearl every time you give a scallop to Pascal.

You can now ask Leif to remove weeds when there are 30 or more weeds on your island, either on Harv’s Island or during his visits

The fee for asking Leif to remove weeds has been reduced.

New tips have been added to the Island Life 101 app.

Additional Nook Miles tasks have been added alongside the new features.

The order of some collaboration items has been updated in the catalogs used for photo studios and hotel decorating.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Specific Updates

Fixed an issue where the startup sound for Nook Shopping on the smartphone would not play correctly.

NookLink (Nintendo Switch App) Updates

Added new articles to the Island Newspaper.

The Catalog now supports new items added in Ver. 3.0.0.

Note: A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership and a compatible smart device with the Nintendo Switch App installed are required to use this service.

You can find out more about this latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in our previous story here on Nintendo Life. We've also got a video featuring some gameplay footage.

Nintendo also sent a new system firmware update live earlier this week for the Switch and Switch 2, so you'll likely be prompted to update your device, if you haven't already. This also included some Switch game compatibility updates, which we've covered in a separate story.