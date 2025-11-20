Square Enix has just posted an update on the expected file size for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2.

As we had perhaps expected, it's big, folks. Like, real big. Store listings on the eShop already have some pretty lofty numbers attached to them, but according to Square Enix, these actually aren't accurate.

As stated on X, the file size for the Standard Edition will be 90GB to 95GB. Meanwhile, the Limited Early Purchase Edition and Limited Early Purchase Digital Deluxe Editions will be 93.8GB to 99GB.

Correction to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade storage requirements on Nintendo Switch 2.



Standard Edition: 90GB to 95GB

Limited Early Purchase Edition and Limited Early Purchase Digital Deluxe Editions: 93.8GB to 99GB.



The My Nintendo pages will be updated soon. — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) November 20, 2025

Woof! This means, of course, that the game simply won't fit on a 64GB cartridge for its physical release, and so Square Enix has, like many others, opted for a Game-Key Card release.

It makes us wonder just how large Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will be alongside the untitled third entry. Is it possible that these three games combined simply won't fit on the Switch 2 without an additional microSD Express Card..?

Needless to say, if you've yet to invest in some extra storage space, now might be the time to do so. We suspect 2026 is going to be packed with some pretty sizeable ports, so you're going to want to have all the spare GBs you can get.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches on 22nd January 2026.