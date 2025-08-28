Following some reports about the performance and visual presentation of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2, Square Enix has now officially confirmed the title's frame rate.

Switch 2 users can expect this upcoming release to run at a "stable 30 frames per second" while also offering "smooth performance" as well as some slick visuals. Here's the company's official update about this via its social channels:

Square Enix: "Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches this winter on Nintendo Switch 2, running at a stable 30 frames per second offering smooth performance and crisp visuals."

Although we don't have official specs detailing other aspects of the Switch 2 release just yet, Digital Foundry's John Linneman recently gave this version high praise, calling it the "best-looking thing" he's seen on the Switch 2 so far:

"I'm gonna say right now, this is the best-looking thing I've seen on Switch 2. Seeing that game running at a stable 30fps, with that excellent motion blur especially, it looked fantastic. It was completely stable, it looked on par – actually I would say it looks better than the PS4 version, at a glance."

Nintendo Life video producer Felix Sanchez went hands on with this title at Gamescom, so if you want to find out more about how the Switch 2 version holds up, check out our previous story. This title is currently scheduled to launch this winter.