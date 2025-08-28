Final Fantasy
Image: Square Enix

Following some reports about the performance and visual presentation of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2, Square Enix has now officially confirmed the title's frame rate.

Switch 2 users can expect this upcoming release to run at a "stable 30 frames per second" while also offering "smooth performance" as well as some slick visuals. Here's the company's official update about this via its social channels:

Square Enix: "Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches this winter on Nintendo Switch 2, running at a stable 30 frames per second offering smooth performance and crisp visuals."

Although we don't have official specs detailing other aspects of the Switch 2 release just yet, Digital Foundry's John Linneman recently gave this version high praise, calling it the "best-looking thing" he's seen on the Switch 2 so far:

"I'm gonna say right now, this is the best-looking thing I've seen on Switch 2. Seeing that game running at a stable 30fps, with that excellent motion blur especially, it looked fantastic. It was completely stable, it looked on par – actually I would say it looks better than the PS4 version, at a glance."

Nintendo Life video producer Felix Sanchez went hands on with this title at Gamescom, so if you want to find out more about how the Switch 2 version holds up, check out our previous story. This title is currently scheduled to launch this winter.

Will you be adding this one to your collection when it arrives on Switch 2 later this year? Let us know in the comments.