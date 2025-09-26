If you want to try Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 before you actually purchase it, we've got some good news.

According to the game's director Naoki Hamaguchi, Square Enix is planning to release a demo for Nintendo's new system by the end of this year. Speaking to Inverse recently, he mentioned how it should help players who are still "unsure" if this enhanced release is right for them.

"I wanted to mention that at the end of the year, a demo is coming out for Switch 2 and Xbox. Players who might still be on the fence or unsure about playing, it’d be great for them to experience."

He adds how it will also give players the chance to "feel the full specs" of the game on the Switch 2. This demo is once again planned for "the end of the year", so if we hear any formal announcements or updates from Square Enix between now and then, we'll let you know.

Last month, Square Enix confirmed this game would run at a "stable 30 frames per second" on the Switch 2, while "offering smooth performance and crisp visuals".